Meanwhile, Paramount+’s ”1883“ continues a steady climb to No. 2 among last week’s biggest breakout shows

The biggest winner on this week’s list of the 10 most in-demand new shows was Netflix’s “ Vikings: Valhalla ,” according to Parrot Analytics data.

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Since the “Vikings” sequel premiered on Feb. 25, the show recorded 19.4 times the average series demand in its first week. Netflix clearly knows it has a winner on its hands as it already renewed “Valhalla” for two more seasons. The original series from the History Channel had consistently high demand during its initial run, with its final season premiering on Amazon Prime Video.

The original is available to stream on several platforms in the U.S. — Prime Video, Hulu and Peacock — but not Netflix. Netflix’s decision to make its own series despite not having the rights to the original is a good indicator of how valuable the “Vikings” IP has become.

The only other series among the top 10 breakout shows growing in demand last week was Paramount+’s “1883.” The “Yellowstone” prequel released its finale on Feb. 27 and saw its demand rise 3.5% last week. While this isn’t an outstanding spike in demand for a finale episode, the series actually saw a large jump in demand three weeks ago in the lead up to its finale.

10 most in-demand new series from Feb. 26-March 4, 2022 (Parrot Analytics)

On the flip side, “Peacemaker“ is rapidly losing audiences’ attention following its finale on Feb. 17. Last week’s demand for the HBO Max series fell by 33% compared to the previous week when the show looked like it was on a trajectory to take the top spot. Meanwhile, Disney+’s “The Book of Boba Fett“ is still hanging onto first place although its demand has come down from the stratospheric heights of a few weeks ago.

While its demand was down slightly this week (-5.4%), HBO’s “The Gilded Age” has improved its ranking among new series. Last week, Julian Fellowes’ period drama entered the top 10 for the first time as the ninth most in-demand recent series premiere. This week, it jumped to the sixth spot. Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy” also moved up the ranking this week following big drops in demand for both “Peacemaker” and Prime Video’s “The Legend of Vox Machina.”