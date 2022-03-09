vikings-valhalla-leo-suter-harald

"Vikings: Valhalla" makes its debut on list of 10 most in-demand new shows. (Netflix)

Netflix’s ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Makes Triumphant Debut on List of Most In-Demand New Shows | Chart

by | March 9, 2022 @ 9:15 AM

Meanwhile, Paramount+’s ”1883“ continues a steady climb to No. 2 among last week’s biggest breakout shows

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

The biggest winner on this week’s list of the 10 most in-demand new shows was Netflix’s “Vikings: Valhalla,” according to Parrot Analytics data.

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the leading global audience demand measurement company. With the world’s largest audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 2B daily expressions of demand for content and talent in over 100 languages from 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global audience demand across all platforms, as well as drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, and increase subscriber growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

