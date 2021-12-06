‘Tis the season to binge-watch a bevy of holiday movies, but not all films of this particular genre are set in snowy New York City. To that end, the VOD service Vudu surveyed thousands of film fans across the United States to find out their favorite holiday films set in their home states. And while states like New York or California offered plenty of choice, others had a bit more slim-pickens and resulted in some lesser-known titles being chosen. Additionally, it’s worth noting these are favorite films set in each state, despite the fact that many of these movies were actually filmed elsewhere.

Californians seem to agree that “Die Hard” is in fact a Christmas movie, as they chose the Bruce Willis actioner as their favorite holiday film set in their state. New Yorkers, meanwhile, went the comedy route with Will Ferrell’s perennial favorite “Elf,” while “Home Alone” unsurprisingly took top honors in Illinois.

Check out the complete list of favorite holiday movies set in each state below, followed by a graphic courtesy of Vudu and Fandango. Films include major commercial releases, but also Hallmark and Lifetime original movies. You can also watch many of these movies on Vudu using this handy playlist.

Alabama – “Almost Christmas”

Alaska – “Fatman”

Arizona – “Bad Santa”

Arkansas – “Follow Your Heart”

California – “Die Hard”

Colorado – “Jack Frost”

Connecticut – “Christmas in Connecticut”

Delaware – “USS Christmas”

Florida – “Ernest Saves Christmas”

Georgia – “A Madea Christmas”

Hawaii – “Same Time, Next Christmas”

Idaho – “Toys”

Illinois – “Home Alone”

Indiana – “A Christmas Story”

Iowa – “Christmas in Homestead”

Kansas – “Planes, Trains & Automobiles”

Kentucky – “Christmas Manger”

Louisiana – “Last Holiday”

Maine – “Holly Star”

Maryland – “Home for the Holidays”

Massachusetts – “Little Women” (2019)

Michigan – “Prancer”

Minnesota – “Jingle All the Way”

Mississippi – “Every Time a Bell Rings”

Missouri – “Meet Me in St. Louis”

Montana – “Christmas in Montana”

Nebraska – “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”

Nevada – “The Christmas Cabin”

New Hampshire – “Eight Crazy Nights”

New Jersey – “Just Friends”

New Mexico – “The Christmas Yule Blog”

New York – “Elf”

North Carolina – “Finding Christmas”

North Dakota – “Every Christmas Has a Story”

Ohio – “A Christmas Melody”

Oklahoma – “Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas”

Oregon – “A Bramble House Christmas”

Pennsylvania – “Trading Places”

Rhode Island – “November Christmas”

South Carolina – “Christmas in Conway”

South Dakota – “Iron Will”

Tennesse – “Christmas at Dollywood”

Texas – “Lonestar Christmas”

Utah – “A Christmas Wish” (2011)

Vermont – “White Christmas”

Virginia – “A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas”

Washington – “Sleepless in Seattle”

West Virginia – “Feast of the Seven Fishes”

Wisconsin – “The Christmas Setup”

Wyoming – “Christmas at Grand Valley”