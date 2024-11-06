Motion Picture Association Congratulates Trump, Looks Ahead to Working on ‘Range of Important Issues’ Facing Industry

The Motion Picture Association congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory on Wednesday.

“We look forward to working with them on a wide range of important issues for the film, TV and streaming industry, which supports more than 2.7 million American jobs, boosts more than 240,000 businesses in cities and small towns across the country and delivers over $242 billion in wages to our workforce each year,” the statement read.

The MPA ended the message by commending “everyone who worked this year to ensure fair elections and preserve our nation’s legitimate democratic processes,” a remark that comes after Trump spent several years sowing doubt in those same processes with claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

As the top lobbying group for the entertainment industry, the MPA has heavily pushed for expansion of state production tax credits to encourage job growth for film and TV workers. Last week, California Senator-elect Adam Schiff called on the Bureau of Labor Statistics to provide data on how tax incentives in other countries such as the U.K. and Canada affect the amount of productions shot in the U.S.

Schiff also called for a federal tax incentive for productions to help make the U.S. a better global competitor in the entertainment industry, but whether that would be supported by an incoming Trump Administration and a Republican-controlled Senate is unclear.