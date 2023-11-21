‘Motorheads’ Starring Ryan Phillippe Ordered to Series at Prime Video

“Motorheads,” a coming-of-age ensemble drama from John A. Norris (“All American”) and Jason Seagraves (“Hacksaw Ridge”), has been ordered to series by Amazon’s Prime Video.

The show follows a group of outsiders in a once-thriving rust belt town who form an unlikely friendship over a mutual love of automobiles. While some characters navigate the hierarchy and rules of high school, others are racing from a dark past.

“’Motorheads’ is a gripping story, anchored around the series of ‘firsts’ that accompany young adulthood,” Lauren Anderson, Amazon MGM Studios’ head of AVOD originals, unscripted and targeted programming, said in a statement. “We have an incredible group of actors bringing John’s (out)cast of characters to life and we are excited to share this wistful, nostalgic journey with our global, Prime Video customers.”

Ryan Phillippe (“Shooter”) has been cast as Logan, a former NASCAR mechanic who now owns his own auto body shop in his hometown of Ironwood, Pennsylvania. Logan is having trouble keeping his shop afloat, and lives in the shadow of infamous brother, Christian Maddox.

Nathalie Kelley (“The Baker and the Beauty”) has been cast as Samantha, an ER nurse who’s just left her job in New York City to move back with her kids to her Pennsylvania hometown.

Michael Cimino (“Love, Victor”) has been cast as Zac, who is trying to live up to his father’s reputation as a street racing legend.

And Melissa Collazo (“One of Us Is Lying”) has been cast as Zac’s sister Caitlyn, a mechanical wiz who’s passionate about cars and knows how to fix them. Caitlyn hopes that moving to her parents’ hometown will help her get a clue into the disappearance of their father.

“Motorheads” is executive produced by Norris and Seagraves, with the former also serving as writer and showrunner. Other executive producers include Jake Fuller on behalf of Jax Media, Dana Brunetti and Keegan Rosenberger.

Ruben Fleischer (“Zombieland”) is attached to direct the pilot and Ryan Zaragoza will serve as coexecutive producer. The series is produced by Jax Media and Amazon MGM Studios.

“From the very beginning, Amazon has been so supportive of the vision of the series. And the cast and crew we’ve assembled is beyond my wildest dreams,” Norris added.