Who said the musical is dead? The last few years have produced box office hits out of film adaptations of Broadway smashes, original movie musicals and a few, beloved, all-time classics. "In the Heights" based on Lin-Manuel Miranda's stage musical hopes to be the next big hit. It opens Friday in theaters and on HBO Max. Here are the highest grossing live-action movie musicals of all time based on their worldwide box office gross (all figures courtesy of BoxOfficeMojo).
Paramount Pictures
17. "Saturday Night Fever" (1977) - $282.4 million
John Travolta perfectly embodies the disco era in this famed film, which received an original R rating before being edited to a PG rating in 1979.
Twentieth Century Fox
16. "The Sound of Music" (1965) - $286.4 million
This classic musical film received high accolades at the Academy Awards by winning both Best Picture and Best Director for Robert Wise — and even beat out "Gone With the Wind" for highest grossing film at the time.
Universal
15. "Pitch Perfect 2" (2015) - $287.5 million
The second film in the "Pitch Perfect" series added newcomer Hailee Steinfield to the ensemble, and it managed to surpass the total gross of the original film in just five days.
Miramax
14. "Chicago" (2002) - $306.8 million
Rob Marshall's "Chicago" won six Oscars, including Best Picture, and helped launch the genre's revival on the big screen this century.
Disney
13. "Enchanted" (2007) - $340.5 million
The movie that made Amy Adams a star is finally getting a long-awaited sequel, the announced "Disenchanted," slated to premiere on Disney+ in 2022.
Disney
12. "Mary Poppins Returns" (2018) - $349.5 million
As a sequel to the 1964 "Mary Poppins" starring Emily Blunt as the iconic nanny, the film features cameos from Lin-Manual Miranda and original cast member Dick Van Dyke (though not Julie Andrews), and it received four Academy Award nominations.
Universal
11. "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!" (2018) - $394.7 million
The long-awaited sequel to "Mamma Mia" adds three more ABBA songs to the film's franchise as Lily James took on the role of young Donna in this time-jumping film.
Paramount Pictures
10. "Grease" (1978) - $396.2 million
Though its box office total is inflated somewhat by a re-release, "Grease" still holds up not just as one of the best musicals of the last 40 years but also the most successful (certainly given inflation).
Warner Bros.
9. "A Star is Born" (2018) - $434.9 million
The fourth filmed version of the Hollywood classic, "A Star is Born," grossed $434.9 million and earned the film eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Bradley Cooper and Best Actress for Lady Gaga -- not to mention the killer song “Shallow.”
NIko Tavernise/20th Century Fox
8. "The Greatest Showman" (2017) - $438 million
Hugh Jackman's factually loose biopic about the life of P.T. Barnum and the formation of the circus had a rough opening weekend at the box office, grossing just $8.8 million domestic. But it grew over time and catapulted to success on the heels of its Oscar-nominated song "This is Me" by the "La La Land" songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.
Fox
7. "Les Misérables" (2012) - $441.8 million
Tom Hooper followed up his Best Picture-winning "The King's Speech" with this lavish and dizzying musical that won Anne Hathaway an Oscar before returning back to the Broadway musical world for "Cats," the film version of which didn't do nearly as well.
Lionsgate
6. "La La Land" (2016) - $446.1 million
The almost-Best Picture winner from Damien Chazelle was also runner-up as the highest grossing Best Picture nominee of 2016, falling behind "Hidden Figures."
Universal
5. "Mamma Mia!" (2008) - $609.9 million
The first "Mamma Mia!" film, an adaptation of the stage hit featuring the songs of ABBA, made a whopping $144 million in its first weekend despite opening alongside "The Dark Knight."
20th Century Fox
4. "Bohemian Rhapsody" (2018) - $903.6 million
The biopic of Queen became a wide success given its humble budget of about $50 million, earning star Rami Malek an Academy Award for Best Actor and the film an Oscar nomination for Best Picture.
Disney
3. "Aladdin" (2019) - $1.0 billion
The live-action adaptation of "Aladdin," which features Will Smith's rendition of the genie, surpassed $1 billion, making it the ninth-highest-grossing film of 2019.
Disney
2. "Beauty and the Beast" (2017) - $1.3 billion
Disney struck gold with its live-action adaptation of the animated hit "Beauty and the Beast," lovingly recreated to minute detail by director Bill Condon with a cast led by Harry Potter alum Emma Watson.
Walt Disney
1. "The Lion King" (2019) - $1.6 billion
This Disney live-action remake (and we can debate whether the CGI jungle animals are really "live-action") was a global smash and features voice talent from stars Donald Glover, Seth Rogen and Beyoncé, who even curated an album to go along with the film, "The Lion King: The Gift."