With a new month upon us, that means Netflix is saying farewell to some favorite films in their library for the time being. And this month, there’s an unusual amount of good movies leaving Netflix. If you’re wondering what to watch before it’s gone, we’ve got a handy guide.

Fans of period dramas and family films, in particular, may find themselves with a lot to catch up on before it leaves Netflix. In the former category, films like “Howard’s End,” “Lawless,” “A River Runs Through It,” “Bright Star,” and “Braveheart” are all expiring in March.

But the Kids and Family section is taking a particularly big hit this month. Animated departures include “Kung Fu Panda,” “Despicable Me” and “Despicable Me 2,” “Happy Feet Two,” a handful of “Pokemon!” movies and series, and meme culture favorite “Bee Movie.” There are also several live-action family classics leaving Netflix in March as well, including “Hook,” “Jumanji,” “The NeverEnding Story,” and “The Karate Kid.”

Check out the complete list below and update your watchlist accordingly.

Leaving March 3

Parker

Safe Haven

Leaving March 6

The Secret

Leaving March 15

Howards End

Leaving March 21

Philomena

Leaving March 27

Lawless

Leaving March 28

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Leaving March 30

Doctor Foster: Seasons 1-2

Mercy Black

Leaving March 31

300

A River Runs Through It

As Good as It Gets

Bad Teacher

Bee Movie

Blood Diamond

Braveheart

Bright Star

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Eight Legged Freaks

Free Willy 4: Escape from Pirate’s Cove

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Good Burger

Gremlins

The Hangover

Happy Feet Two

The Holiday

Hook

I Love You, Man

In the Cut

Interview with the Vampire

Jumanji

The Karate Kid

Kung Fu Panda

The Longest Yard

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Nacho Libre

The NeverEnding Story

Paranormal Activity

Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!

Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends

Runaway Bride

The Ugly Truth

Wild Wild West

Woo