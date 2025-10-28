5 Movies to Watch Before They Leave Netflix

It’s that time of the month again, where great movies get dropped from Netflix, meaning it’s time to sneak in one or two viewings before they go.

The streaming juggernaut always boasts an impressive library of movies, but the ones it is losing on Nov. 1 are particularly great. From Steven Spielberg’s ’90s classic “Jurassic Park” to the slightly underrated 2010s R-rated comedy “Horrible Bosses,” there are tons of great movies leaving Netflix.

These are the five movies to check out on Netflix before they leave the streamer on November 1.