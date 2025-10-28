5 Movies to Watch Before They Leave Netflix

It’s that time of the month again, where great movies get dropped from Netflix, meaning it’s time to sneak in one or two viewings before they go.
The streaming juggernaut always boasts an impressive library of movies, but the ones it is losing on Nov. 1 are particularly great. From Steven Spielberg’s ’90s classic “Jurassic Park” to the slightly underrated 2010s R-rated comedy “Horrible Bosses,” there are tons of great movies leaving Netflix.
These are the five movies to check out on Netflix before they leave the streamer on November 1.
“Fast and Furious” Franchise
The “Fast and Furious” franchise is mindless fun that still manages to find a heart of gold. What other series of movies can you have Vin Diesel’s character breaking the foundation of a parking garage with a slam of his foot during a fight with The Rock in one moment, and have a genuine and heartfelt send-off of Paul Walker’s character following the actor’s tragic death?
The “Fast and Furious” flicks are definitional “get someone who can do both” mentality and the majority of them are on Netflix for a few more days. Get to watching.
“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (1986)
An all-time coming-of-age movie, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” captures the magic of a day off from school to a heightened degree. Matthew Broderick steals the show as the titular character on his day off as he runs amok through the city, dodging his principal. It’s an upper-echelon ’80s classic that hits as hard on a first watch as on a 50th.
“Jurassic Park” (1993)
The argument for the best Steven Spielberg film will be an eternal struggle, but “Jurassic Park” will always be in the mix. The adaptation of Michael Crichton’s novel is one of the all-time summer blockbusters. Despite being a film from the ’90s, thanks to a focus on keeping things as practical as possible, the dino animatronics look great and the early CG scenes hold up better than some movies made in the last decade.
Take a trip to the Park and witness the franchise’s high point once again.
“Horrible Bosses” (2011)
A deluge of R-rated comedies in the 2010s led to some not being appreciated as much as they should. “Horrible Bosses” is one of those movies. Jason Bateman, Charlie Day, and Jason Sudeikis star as friends who jokingly plot the deaths of their terrible employers, but the night is one false step after another, and things spiral into madness. If you’re looking for a laugh to round out spooky season, then “Horrible Bosses” is the way to go.
“Shrek” (2001)
A yearly “Shrek” viewing should be mandatory at this point. Not only is the first film genuinely great, but it has also seeped into the great consciousness and meme culture in the last few years, making it necessary viewing for people looking to keep their finger on the pulse. Watch it or rewatch it. Just get it done before it’s gone from Netflix.