5 Movies to Watch Before They Leave Netflix in August

Some seriously good movies are about to leave Netflix at the beginning of August.
Don’t fret, we’ve rounded up the best of the best that deserve to be watched or rewatched before they head to a new streaming home – or demand to be rented to be seen. Maybe you’re feeling Zack Snyder’s great horror remake of “Dawn of the Dead” or feeling like joining a heist team led by Ben Affleck in “The Town.” A number of great options are right around the corner from being unavailable.
These are the five films you need to check out before they are removed from Netflix on August 1.
Dawn of the Dead
Let the Snyder Cut fans wail from the rooftops, Zack Snyder’s 2004 “Dawn of the Dead” remake is the best movie he has made, and it isn’t particularly close. Based on a script by James Gunn, the film modernizes the George Romero classic about a group of zombie apocalypse survivors who take shelter in a mall. The film juggles brutality, hilarity and heartfelt moments in a way that remains baffling.
And that opening scene remains one of Snyder’s greatest directorial flexes.
Dunkirk
When it comes to Christopher Nolan films, “Dunkirk” may not get the love of some of his other works, but it’s a technical marvel even if you have to watch it via Netflix instead of on the big screen. Although the story is told in a chopped up format that Nolan likely felt added an extra zip to the story, when it all comes together, “Dunkirk” stands as one of the modern icons’ best.
The LEGO Movie
Although “The LEGO Movie” did give rise to Hollywood’s urge to cast Chris Pratt in every major voice role for seemingly at least a decade, the heart of the story will likely land with all ages. For the younger crowd just beginning a Lego obsession, the movie works by juggling franchises and IP in a way “Ready Player One” only dreamed of doing. For the older crowd, the film is a heartfelt reminder to never grow up so much that you lose some of your childlike qualities. Get everyone around the TV for this one before it’s off Netflix.
The Town
There really have not been enough solid heist movies in the last decade. Maybe that’s why “The Town” stands as such a fun, gritty crime movie. It boasts a stacked cast including Ben Affleck, Jeremy Renner, Rebecca Hall, Blake Lively, and Jon Hamm, and follows a band of robbers who find themselves in a particularly murky part of the deep end when the loose cannon of the group takes a bank employee hostage and slowly, Affleck’s Doug MacRay begins to fall for her. For every person singing praises for “The Town,” there are dozens more who should be. Join the masses and start spreading the film’s good word.
Uncle Buck
What is not to love about “Uncle Buck?” John Candy turns in one of his all-time great performances as a lazy bum asked by his brother to watch his nephew and two nieces when a family emergency calls away the parents. Buck manages the kids in his own charming fish-out-of-water way and Candy manages instant chemistry with all three – particularly Macaulay Culkin. “Uncle Buck” can truly turn any bad day around.