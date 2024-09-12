MPX Releasing Sets Theatrical Debut With LGBTQ Rom-Com ‘Things Like This’ | Exclusive

MPX Releasing has acquired LGBTQ rom-com “Things Like This” for an early 2025 release, TheWrap can exclusively reveal. The project from filmmaker and star Max Talisman marks the freshman distribution company’s first film. It is also Talisman’s directorial debut.

The indie project will launch in partnership with Big Picture Collective Studios (BPC).

“Today’s feature film distribution world is dominated by macro industry trends, often sidelining the unique opportunities of independent content. By leveraging our expertise, we aim to empower and elevate visionary talents like Max Talisman to bypass these barriers and engage directly with their audiences across all screens and windows,” MPX founders James Andrew Felts and Ryan Bury said in a Thursday statement.

“Things Like This” stars an ensemble cast including Joey Pollari (“American Crime”), Jackie Cruz (“Orange Is the New Black”), Charlie Tahan (“Ozark”), Cara Buono (“Stranger Things”), Eric Roberts (“The Dark Knight”), Nicholas Hamilton (“It”), James León (“Barbie”), Taylor Trensch (“Evil”), Bridget Regan (“Batwoman”), Barbara Barrie (“Breaking Away”), Margaret Berkowitz (“Him”), Sydney Elise Johnson (“Run the World”), Danny Chavarriaga (“Aftermasks”), Jake Reiner (“Love and Taxes”), Emily Rafala (“Katy Keene”), Romy Reiner (“The Philosophy of Dress”), Diane Louise Salinger (“Salem”) and Willam Belli (“A Star Is Born”).

Catch a first look at the project in the image above, and read the official “Things Like This” synopsis: “Things Like This” centers on the intersecting lives of Zack Anthony (Talisman), Zack Mandel (Pollari) and their lively group of friends navigating love, identity and self-discovery against the vibrant backdrop of New York City.

“The journey of an independent film is long and winding, but I am so grateful to have found partners who believe in this movie as much as I do,” Talisman said. “Buzz Koenig has always said that this film will ‘find its family’ and I cannot wait to welcome you all to our family in theaters across the country. Thanks to MPX and Big Picture Collective for putting the quality of films first and launching ‘Things Like This’ into the new paradigm of independent film distribution.”

Koenig, Chavarriaga and Talisman produced the project alongside executive producer Jake Reiner. Co-founder William Clevinger’s BPC Studios partnered with MPX Releasing to cover P&A financing for the “Things Like This” theatrical release and to also lead grassroots and social media campaigning in the lead-up to release.



Talisman is represented by Sovereign Talent Group.