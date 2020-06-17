‘Mr. Jones’ Film Review: Uneven Period Drama Explores Soviet Atrocities

Polish director Agnieszka Holland is best known for epic films that explore the inhumanity of World War II, the Oscar-nominated “Europa, Europa” and “In Darkness,” both set in German-controlled areas during the war, among them. In a way, her new film, “Mr. Jones,” begins in similar territory, as a young Welsh journalist tries to warn British diplomats of the dangers posed by an ascendant Adolf Hitler in 1933.
But it doesn’t take long for “Mr. Jones” to turn away from Hitler and Nazi Germany and move to a different totalitarian regime and a different atrocity of the era. The “Mr. Jones” of the title is Gareth Jones, a real-life journalist who traveled to the Soviet Union in 1933 and found evidence of the Holodomor, a man-made famine that killed millions in Ukraine.
It feels as if the story would be a ripe subject for Holland. The filmmaker has not only made monumental films about historical tragedies, but she was arrested by the Soviet-backed government in Czechoslovakia after the Prague Spring and was later driven out of Poland by its communist regime.
Drawing on that personal history and on decades of artful and politically motivated filmmaking, “Mr. Jones” at times has the kind of passion and scale found in Holland’s best work. But it’s also less focused and more scattered than many of her films; even at two hours, trimmed by 20 minutes from its original running time at the 2019 Berlin Film Festival, it feels bloated at times.
The Samuel Goldwyn film, which is released on digital June 19 and on VOD July 3, oddly opens on George Orwell writing “Animal Farm,” something he did in the mid-1940s, a decade after the events depicted in “Mr. Jones.” True, Orwell’s fable was a thinly-veiled attack on Stalin’s brand of communism, and his knowledge of Jones’ reporting about the Holodomor may have factored into his writing the book – but it still feels both beside the point and too on-the-nose when Orwell drops in every so often to deliver lines like, “The world is being invaded by monsters, but I suppose you don’t want to hear that.”
People in the movie don’t want to hear that from Gareth Jones, either. The British diplomats scoff at his warnings about Hitler, he loses his job and he talks his way into a trip to Moscow, where he’s determined to interview Josef Stalin. After all, he interviewed Hitler when he was in Germany – how much harder could it be to add another dictator to the list?
Much harder, it turns out. In Moscow, Jones (played by James Norton) is followed constantly, and like all journalists he’s forbidden from leaving the city. He’s determined to figure out why the Soviet Union is touting its technical advancements and going on a spending spree when the Kremlin appears to be broke – but he’s discouraged from looking too closely by just about everybody, foremost among them Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times reporter Walter Duranty (Peter Sarsgaard), a dissolute charmer who hosts drug- and sex-filled parties but makes it a point not to question Stalin’s party line.
Moscow is cold and forbidding, and Holland’s film often gives it a grimy majesty. But her style is restless; she’ll lay back and shoot with a stately reserve for a while, then shift to vertiginous camera angles or a dizzying hand-held trip through Duranty’s bacchanal.
Determined to do some actual journalism, Jones slips his official escort and escapes to a small town in Ukraine. There, he finds peasants forced to work loading huge sacks of grain into trucks that will take them away to be sold overseas, while their own communities starve and people die by the millions or revert to cannibalism to survive.
A lone figure against a stark white landscape, Jones travels through a nightmarish countryside made that way by Soviet policies that value the money they can make by selling the grain over the lives they’ll lose by taking it away from the people. At times, Holland lays out the desolation in stark, dramatic and sadly beautiful compositions – and at times, the camera gets jittery and nervous and showy.
The Ukraine sequence has echoes of Vaclav Marhoul’s devastating 2018 film “The Painted Bird,” set in Eastern Europe during World War II, but mostly it’s a reminder of what a powerful filmmaker Holland can be, and how attuned she is to the depths and intricacies of human misery.
Jones is eventually tracked down and caught by Soviet officials, which probably saves him from starvation but also puts him in a predicament: They let him leave the country, but make it clear that if he doesn’t bring glowing reports of Stalin’s achievements to the U.K., a half dozen detained British workers will be killed.
The movie keeps going for quite a while after Jones returns home, with the journalist confused about what to do and George Orwell re-entering the picture to offer his own advice. And while this is all true, more or less — and in a way it’s timely, since Jones’ accounts are dismissed as fake news by the mainstream media — it also feels like padding after the punch of the Ukraine sequences.
Norton makes for an appropriately fervent and upright hero, and Sarsgaard adds another to what seems to be a long list of oily, morally questionable characters. At times, “Mr. Jones” has the gravity and grace to remind us of what an accomplished chronicler of 20th-century horror Agnieszka Holland can be. And at times, it goes off track in ways that sadly undercut both the gravity and the grace.
“Mr. Jones” is available on digital June 19.
All the Hollywood Films Arriving on Demand Early Because of the Coronavirus
Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.
Disney/Warner Bros./Universal
"Trolls World Tour"
The sequel to the 2017 animated hit announced it would be available for digital download on April 10 -- the same day it was supposed to land in theaters. Now it's a VOD exclusive.
Universal Pictures
"Birds of Prey"
The Margot Robbie spinoff of 2017's "Suicide Squad" debuted on demand on March 24. The film grossed $84 million since opening on Feb. 4.
Warner Bros.
"The Hunt"
The Universal/Blumhouse horror film was first delayed from release last fall due to controversy over its violent content -- and then sidelined after its March 13 opening by the coronavirus. It's available to stream now.
Universal Pictures
"The Invisible Man"
The Universal horror film starring Elisabeth Moss grossed nearly $65 million since its Feb. 26 release in theaters. It's available to stream now.
Universal Pictures
"Emma."
Focus Features' adaptation of the Jane Austen novel opened in limited release Feb. 21 -- and picked up $10 million in ticket sales until the pandemic shut down theaters. It's available to stream now.
Focus Features
"Bloodshot"
The Vin Diesel comic-book movie opened March 6 and grossed $10 million before theaters shut down. It's available on VOD now.
Sony Pictures
"I Still Believe"
Lionsgate's biopic starring K.J. Apa as Christian music star Jeremy Camp hit VOD on March 27 -- just two weeks after it opened in theaters.
Lionsgate
"The Way Back"
Warner Bros. released the Ben Affleck drama "The Way Back" -- which grossed $13 million in theaters since its March 6 opening -- on VOD less than three weeks later, on March 24.
Warner Bros.
"Onward"
Disney and Pixar’s animated feature was made available for purchase on Friday, March 20, and the film hit Disney+ on April 3.
Disney/Pixar
"Sonic the Hedgehog"
Paramount Pictures' "Sonic the Hedgehog" set a new record for video game adaptations with a $58 million domestic opening weekend on Feb. 14 and has grossed $306 million worldwide theatrically. It's available on demand now.
Paramount Pictures
"The Call of the Wild"
20th Century Studios' feel-good film starring Harrison Ford and a giant CGI dog is available on demand now.
20th Century
"Downhill"
Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation, a married couple (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell) is thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other. It's available on demand now.
Fox Searchlight
"Never Rarely Sometimes Always"
"Never Rarely Sometimes Always" is the story of two teenage cousins from rural Pennsylvania who journey to New York City to seek an abortion. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and walked away with a Special Jury award. It's available for VOD on April 3.
Focus Features
"Endings, Beginnings"
"Endings, Beginnings," a romantic drama from Drake Doremus starring Shailene Woodley, Sebastian Stan and Jamie Dornan, will open early on digital on April 17 and on demand on May 1. It was meant to open theatrically on May 1.
Samuel Goldwyn Films
"To the Stars"
"To the Stars," a period drama set in 1960s Oklahoma that stars Kara Hayward, Liana Liberato, Jordana Spiro, Shea Whigham, Malin Akerman and Tony Hale, was bumped up to a digital release on April 24 and an on demand release on June 1. Martha Stephens directed the film that premiered at Sundance in 2019 and was meant to be released theatrically by Samuel Goldwyn Films.
Samuel Goldwyn Films
"Impractical Jokers: The Movie"
truTV's first-ever feature-length film is arrived early on digital on April 1. Follow James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, Joe Gatto, and Sal Vulvano, aka The Tenderloins, playing themselves in a fictional story of a humiliating high school mishap from the early '90s.
truTV
"Artemis Fowl"
Disney's adaptation of the Eoin Colfer fantasy novel "Artemis Fowl" was meant to debut in theaters on May 29 but will now premiere exclusively on Disney+. The film is directed by Kenneth Branagh and stars Colin Farrell and Judi Dench.
Disney
"The Infiltrators"
The theatrical release of Oscilloscope's docu-thriller "The Infiltrators" has been postponed, and the film will be released on both Cable On Demand and Digital Platforms starting June 2.
Oscilloscope
"Working Man"
The March 27 theatrical release of "Working Man" has been canceled due to the theater closures, and the film will now premiere on May 5 via Video On Demand.
Brainstorm Media
"Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story"
"Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story," a sports documentary executive produced by NBA star Steph Curry, will be made available for streaming on the new service Altavod between April 16-18 for $7.99 and is available for pre-order beginning April 9. 10% of all the proceeds will be donated to COVID-19 relief efforts. The documentary tells the story of the player, Kenny Sailors, who pioneered the jump shot, and it features interviews with Curry, Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki, Clark Kellogg, Bobby Knight and more.
Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images
"Scoob!"
Warner Bros. announced on April 11 that it will release the family animated film “Scoob!” for digital ownership and premium video on-demand on May 15, making it the second film (after Universal's "Trolls World Tour") to cancel a planned theatrical release and head straight to home release pandemic.
Warner Bros.
"The King of Staten Island"
"The King of Staten Island," the comedy starring and co-written by "SNL" star Pete Davidson and directed by Judd Apatow, will skip its theatrical release date of June 19 and open one week early on VOD everywhere on June 12.
Universal Pictures
"The High Note"
"The High Note," the latest film from "Late Night" director Nisha Ganatra that stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson, will now make its premiere on VOD on May 29. It was meant to open on May 8 theatrically.
Focus Features
"Waiting for the Barbarians"
Ciro Guerra's film starring Mark Rylance, Johnny Depp and Robert Pattinson was originally slated for a theatrical release but was picked up by Samuel Goldwyn Films to instead be released via cable on demand and on digital in August
Samuel Goldwyn Films
"Irresistible"
Jon Stewart's latest film, a political comedy called "Irresistible," will skip theaters and make its premiere online for on demand digital rental on June 26. The film from Focus Features stars Steve Carell and Rose Byrne and was meant to open in theaters on May 29.
Daniel McFadden / Focus Features
"My Spy"
The Dave Bautista action comedy "My Spy" was originally meant for a theatrical release from STXfilms and was due to hit theaters in March. Amazon then acquired the film from STX and will now release it on streaming on June 26.
Amazon Studios
"The One and Only Ivan"
The animated Disney film based on Thea Sharrock's best-selling children's book "The One and Only Ivan" is the latest feature to skip theaters and move to Disney+. The movie features the voice talent of Angelina Jolie, Danny Devito, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston and Helen Mirren. The film was previously slated for theatrical release on August 14 but will now debut on Disney+ one week later on Aug. 21.
Disney
1 of 28
“Irresistible” joins a list of big films heading to digital home entertainment platforms early
Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.