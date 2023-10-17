MRC Taps Jordan Sheehan to Lead TV Development

MRC has tapped Scott Free Television copresident Jordan Sheehan as the company’s newest head of TV development.

In the role, Sheehan will spearhead development and producer deals for MRC, and will report to MRC president of TV Jenna Santoianni, who was elevated to TV head in March after former president Elise Henderson left the position.

MRC’s current slate of TV projects include Peacock mystery comedy series “Poker Face,” Amazon Prime Video’s “The Terminal List,” as well as its untitled prequel, which was announced in early 2023 and will follow Taylor Kitsch’s Ben Edwards. The production company also has a hand in upcoming projects including Apple TV+’s “Time Bandits” and Peacock’s “Ted” series.

Prior to joining MRC, Sheehan worked at Scott Free Television for more than a decade, and was elevated to co-president in 2021. During her time at Scott Free Television, Sheehan assisted in the development and production of several streaming series, including Prime Video’s “The Man In The High Castle,” Paramount+’ “The Good Fight” and Max’s “Raised By Wolves.” Sheehan also worked on Netflix’s heist drama “Kaleidoscope,” which took on a unique storytelling strategy by encouraging viewers to watch the series’ episodes in any order.

After exiting Scott Free Television, copresident Clayton Krueger will take full reins as president.

Last week, MRC set itself apart as one of the first Hollywood companies to condemn the Hamas attacks on Israeli citizens, writing in a memo to employees that there “no moral equivalence for terrorism and there is no hedging on Hamas.”

“Hamas has no cause and no nation. It does not represent the Palestinian people any more than Isis represents Syrians or Taliban represents Afghans. They are not freedom fighters. They were not elected democratically and honestly,” the memo signed by MRC’s CEO Scott Tenley and cofounders Asif Satchu and Modi Wiczykread. “Those groups only know barbarism, violence, and death. They are as destructive to the people they control as they are to their enemies.”

Deadline first reported the news.