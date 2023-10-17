American Cinematheque Postpones November Awards Ceremony Due to Actors’ Strike

The 37th American Cinematheque Awards ceremony, originally scheduled for November 4, has been postponed. The decision, due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, follows similar postponements by the Emmy Awards and AMPAS’s annual Governor’s Awards.

As talks between the Screen Actors Guild union and studio chiefs continue to stall, the American Cinematheque has not yet rescheduled the event. According to a press release, the new date “will be announced in the coming weeks.”

The organization added, “The American Cinematheque looks forward to rescheduling this event and appreciates the support from the community.”

Oscar winner Helen Mirren had been previously announced as the recipient of the fundraising gala’s American Cinematheque Award, while marketing guru Kevin Goetz & Screen Engine will be honored with the Power of Cinema Award.

Established in 1984, “The American Cinematheque Awards is an annual fundraiser with proceeds benefiting its critically acclaimed classic, international, and independent film programs. Additionally, a portion of the funds support American Cinematheque’s commitment to diversified programming and audience reach.”

Recent American Cinematheque Award honorees have included Reese Witherspoon, Ridley Scott, Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper, Charlize Theron, Spike Lee, Scarlett Johannsson, and Ryan Reynolds.

