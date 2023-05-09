“Mrs. Davis” will compete for Emmys love in the Limited Series category, but that doesn’t mean the show won’t see a second season.

A source close to the production told TheWrap that creators Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez always intended for Season 1 of the genre-bending series to have a “conclusive and satisfying ending” with the finale episode airing Thursday, May 18. The source added that while discussions on a potential second installment have not started, nothing is off the table.

“Mrs. Davis” follows a nun named Symone (Betty Gilpin) on an epic — and at times hilarious — quest to find the holy grail, after making an agreement with the all-knowing artificial intelligence algorithm (named Mrs. Davis) to shut itself down upon the relic’s destruction.

The source told TheWrap that the show’s boundary-breaking format and proper conclusion made it the perfect fit to compete in the limited series category for the Emmys. They cited shows like “The White Lotus” as precedent for series that have competed in the category and gone on to produce more seasons.

The show’s mix of dramatic and comic elements also made for uneven footing in the drama and comedy categories, so limited series made the most sense overall. The series has earned critical acclaim and positive word of mouth from viewers. With the move, Gilpin will now compete in the lead actress in a limited series category. Submitting for supporting actor in a limited series are Jake McDorman, Andy McQueen, Chris Diamantopoulos, Tom Wlaschiha, David Arquette and Ben Chaplin. In supporting actress in a limited series will be Elizabeth Marvel, Katja Herbers, Margo Martindale and Mathilde Ollivier.

The show will still go up against a competitive race that includes HBO Max’s “Love & Death,” Netflix’s “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” Apple TV+’s “Black Bird,” Prime Video’s “Daisy Jones and the Six,” HBO’s “White House Plumbers” and Netflix’s “Beef.”