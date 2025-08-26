Netflix Sets Fall Premieres for ‘Ms. Rachel’ Season 2, ‘Sesame Street’

After securing her spot as the seventh most-watched show on Netflix in the first half of 2025, “Ms. Rachel” will debut Season 2 Sept. 1. on the streamer And she’s not the only big name coming to the platform. The beloved children’s staple “Sesame Street” will make its Netflix debut on Nov. 10.

Though the YouTube creator only released four episodes on Netflix, the “Ms. Rachel” show scored 53.4 million views. It was the most-watched season of any children’s series during the first half of the year.

Netflix has long experimented with putting content from YouTube creators on its platform. “Cocomelon” — Moonbug Entertainment’s animated children’s show known for its nursery rhymes — has been on the streamer since 2020. That was followed by Netflix licensing shows from the toddler-focused creator Blippi in 2022 and launching the original “Cocomelon Lane” in 2023. By the way, Netflix is giving its subscribers new seasons from both of those creators this fall. Season 2 of “Blippi’s Job Show” will premiere on Sept. 22 and will be followed by Season 6 of “Cocomelon Lane” on Dec. 1.

As for “Sesame Street,” Netflix will essentially be taking over the streaming deal HBO previously had. New and library episodes of the iconic children’s show will be available to watch on Netflix worldwide, while also releasing the same day on both PBS stations and on PBS Kids.

Here are all the children’s shows coming to Netflix this fall:

“Ms. Rachel” Season 2: Sept. 1

Sept. 1 “Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish”: Sept. 8

Sept. 8 “ Blippi’s Job Show” Season 2: Sept. 22

Sept. 22 “ Dr. Seuss’s Horton!”: Oct. 6

Oct. 6 “ Thomas & Friends: Sodor Sings Together”: Oct. 16

Oct. 16 “Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches”: Nov. 3

Nov. 3 “Sesame Street”: Nov. 10

Nov. 10 “Gabby’s Dollhouse” Season 12: Nov. 17

Nov. 17 “Cocomelon Lane” Season 6: Dec. 1

Dec. 1 “Creature Cases” Season 6: Dec. 15

This deal also allows Netflix to develop video games for “Sesame Street” and “Sesame Street Mecha Builders.” Though the streamer has yet to announce any games starring Elmo and Big Bird, Netflix did announce six new children’s games that will be available to play in the fall.

In addition to the aforementioned premiere dates, Netflix announced six new children-focused games. Here’s the full list (as well as their descriptions from Netflix):