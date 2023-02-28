Jonathan Capehart

Jonathan Capehart recently expanded his show to both Saturdays and Sundays. (Courtesy of MSNBC)

MSNBC’s Black Viewership Continues to Soar Thanks to On-Air Representation and Reporting

by | February 28, 2023 @ 7:19 PM

The network has maintained its spot as the No. 1 most-watched cable network among African American viewers for 25 consecutive months

As Black History Month comes to a close, MSNBC has continued its streak as the No. 1 most-watched cable network among Black Americans in February, a title the network has maintained for 25 consecutive months and that “The Saturday Show” and “The Sunday Show” host Jonathan Capehart attributed to the network’s diverse on-air voices and inclusive reporting.

“Black viewers can see themselves reflected back at them not just in the anchor chair when it comes to, me, Joy Reid, Reverend Al [Sharpton], Symone [Sanders-Townsend] or any of the other African American anchors, but also other anchors of color at the network,” Capehart told TheWrap. “The network covers the stories that are important to the American people at large, but stories that are of particular interest to the African American community.”

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

