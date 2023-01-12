MSNBC is shifting the roles of anchors Chris Jansing and Hallie Jackson on broadcast and streaming programming, the network confirmed Thursday to TheWrap.

The network has added an hour to “Chris Jansing Reports,” which will now air from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on MSNBC. Jackson, who has been anchoring the 3 p.m. hour of “MSNBC Reports,” will shift to streaming on NBC News NOW with an hour of “Hallie Jackson NOW.” Katy Tur will now anchor the 3 p.m. slot.

Other notable changes to MSNBC’s line-up include José Díaz-Balart shifting to 11 a.m. while Andrea Mitchell assumes anchoring duties at noon and Katy Tur anchors the 3 p.m. hour. As the 10 a.m. time slot remains without a permanent anchor, the hour will be anchored by rotating hosts until a new anchor is select.

“Over the last year, Hallie has developed a loyal audience with her fast-paced newscast that kicks off our live primetime block. This new development is a natural extension for Hallie as she expands her role more broadly at NBC News,” Janelle Rodriguez said in a memo sent to staffers Thursday.

The weekday line-up changes will go into effect Monday, Feb. 13.

MSNBC will also shift its weekend mornings with live programming begining with Katie Phang at 8 a.m., while Jonathan Capehart anchors on both Saturdays and Sundays at the 9 a.m. hour and Ali Velshi now now anchoring “Velshi” on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The scheduling shifts will begin Saturday, Feb. 18.

The news comes just a day CNN revamped its daytime slate and anchor trios with the aim of taking a “fresh approach” to its daytime programming through two new programs. The network will host a standalone weekday 9 a.m.–12 p.m. Eastern block anchored by John Berman, Kate Bolduan and Sara Sidner out of CNN’s New York studios, while the subsequent 1 p.m.–4 p.m. Eastern standalone program will be hosted by Brianna Keilar, Boris Sanchez and Jim Sciutto.