MSNBC to Host 2nd Annual Fan Fest With Rachel Maddow, Jen Psaki and Other Network Stars

Are you a big fan of MSNBC? If so, you will be able to see and hear stars like Rachel Maddow, Lawrence O’Donnell and Jen Psaki share their takes on politics up close at the channel’s second annual fan festival, dubbed “MSNBC Live ‘25: This Is Who We Are” later this year.

The event, which MSNBC announced on Monday morning, will be hosted at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Oct. 11. Tickets for the all-day fest start at $100.

Beyond the aforementioned hosts, there are a number of other MSNBC stars who will be attending the event, including: Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, Nicolle Wallace, Chris Hayes, Ari Melber, Stephanie Ruhle, Alicia Menendez, Symone Sanders Townsend, Michael Steele, Ali Velshi and Katy Tur. MSNBC and NBC correspondent Jacob Soboroff will also be at the event.

The event is spearheaded by Luke Russert, the host and creative director of MSNBC Live. This year’s event comes after 4,000 cable fans attended the inaugural event in Brooklyn last year, “MSNBC Live: Democracy 2024,” which also featured stars like Maddow and O’Donnell. MSNBC aired the event a week later on Sept. 14, 2024, and pulled in more than 1 million viewers.

Russert, in a statement to TheWrap, said he is looking to build off of the momentum of last year’s event.

“If there’s one thing we learned last year, it’s that there’s an undeniable electricity and connection that fills the air when the MSNBC community comes together in one room,” Russert said. “‘MSNBC Live ‘25’ is yet another moment for us to bring together our loyal MSNBC viewers to connect with one another, engage in powerful conversations and foster a unique sense of community needed now more than ever.”

Notably, “MSNBC Live ’25” will be taking place as the cable channel splits from NBC and Comcast; MSNBC will be establishing its own independent news network that will operate under Versant, the new media company that will also be the home to CNBC, USA Network, Oxygen, E!, SYFY, Golf Channel and digital assets Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes, GolfNow and SportsEngine.

