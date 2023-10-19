The chanting of hundreds of protesters on Capitol Hill drowned out an MSNBC correspondent’s broadcast as she was reporting on the demonstration.

On Tuesday, about 300 to 400 protestors marched from the National Mall to the U.S. Capitol for a rally that was began inside the Cannon Office Building on Capitol Hill. The event was orchestrated by Jewish Voice for Peace, and it began at around 2:30 p.m. ET

Among the group was MSNBC’s Julie Tsirkin, who was stationed to cover the protest, but as she went live, her sound and voice eventually began to drop from being audible.

“You literally see some of them behind me right now. There are about 1,000 of them, hundreds of them, that were able to get into the Cannon Office Building,” Tsirkin said before her audio started to fade out among the shouting.

Some of her words could be made out, but it wasn’t until Tsirkin began discussing the group’s history, and the state of demonstrators being arrested, that her broadcast could be heard again.

“This organization has supported in the past, what’s known as BDS, trying to boycott Israeli businesses,” she reported. “And some of that has been looked at negatively by Democrats and Republicans who do support Israel here. Behind me you’re hearing a lot of noise. They are asking for a cease-fire. These are American Jews and allies, who are, of course, not Jewish, as well. They are demanding a cease-fire on both sides.”

Tsirkin then provided a visual of how the room looked and the space that was taken up by the crowd.

“There’s a lot of people behind me. They’re all over this rotunda. They are all over the bottom as you see on your screens right now,” Tsirkin said. “There have been some arrests made, as I was even walking to this camera. I saw a number of Capitol police taking out protesters with their hands behind their back. We have not gotten an official word of how many were charged or what they were charged with, but certainly no matter the arrests, you see that this does not stop the protestors from being here, from being loud.”

The group, which describes itself as the “largest Jewish anti-Zionist organization in the world,” came together to protest the Israel-Hamas war. Per ABC News, Capitol Police arrested more than 300 people who were demonstrating.

Watch the segment below: