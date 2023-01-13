The MSNBC Union, which represents 300 of the network’s employees, reacted on Friday to the latest round of layoffs, which impacted 10 percent of the workforce at the cable news channel.

The Writers Guild of America, East, confirmed 30 MSNBC employees in the bargaining unit were let go and, “we are extremely frustrated and disappointed by NBC’s decisions. This not only negatively impacts the individuals laid off, but every member of our unit and the shows we put on air.”

The union continues to say in its statement that the layoffs were done “without advance notice” and “in such a manner that many colleagues spent the day worried, wondering if their team would be next.”

The statement also addressed an apparent rift with NBC over collective bargaining.

“We have spent over a year in bargaining with NBC management discussing reasonable proposals to enable people to do great work without suffering from overwork and burnout – and to have a livable work/life balance,” the MSNBC union said. “We urge NBC management to retain as many employees as possible in other jobs at the company and to agree to a fair contract that addresses this workload and work/life issues and provides livable wages and other critical protections.”

The layoffs were part of a wave that impacted 75 employees at NBC News, which occurred as part of reorganization in which former NBC News president Noah Oppenheim departed for a production deal within the company. NBC News will be stewarded by New York Times deputy managing editor Rebecca Blumenstein, who’ll work alongside NBC News execs Libby Leist and Janelle Rodriguez.

