MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski Slams GOP ‘Death Cult’ for COVID Surge (Video)

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski tore into conservatives for their COVID-19 response Monday, saying those against vaccines and safety precautions are part of a “death cult.”

After playing a clip of former president Donald Trump encouraging vaccines but insisting Americans should be empowered to choose whether they want to get it or not, the “Morning Joe” co-host reflected on past statements from Republican leaders and said, “One year later, the stock market is at record highs despite their eagerness to sacrifice the lives of senior citizens. Now, these same ghoulish death cult figures are fighting vaccines, local control over school safety, and the right for businesses to protect their workers and customers.”

She took particular aim at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been vocally opposed to mask and vaccine mandates and whose state is seeing record-breaking COVID-19 numbers.

“In Florida, we have a governor more interested in playing politics than saving lives: The DeSantis variant. That’s why one in four new COVID cases are coming out of Florida and why many of their emergency rooms are once again jam-packed and the state is weeks away from yet another full-blown medical crisis. Are you kidding me? This is completely preventable and the governor of Florida owns this one. The most tragic part of this story is that almost all of these hospitalizations and deaths would have and could have been avoided if misguided Americans had not followed the crazed teachings of a growing death cult and instead just followed the advice of their family doctor. It’s pretty easy and they won’t do it. That’s death cult material,” she fumed.

Watch above, via MSNBC.