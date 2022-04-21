The MTV Video Music Awards will air live and in person this year on Sunday, August 28, from New Jersey’s Prudential Center.

The cabler on Thursday promised “show-stopping spectacles, epic performances and a fan-filled audience.”



Nominees and performers have not yet been announced.

“We are thrilled to be back in New Jersey for this year’s VMAs live from Prudential Center,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events and Paramount and Chief Content Officer of Music at Paramount+. “Our 2019 show in Newark was undoubtedly one of our biggest and most successful shows yet and we’re excited to bring back the incredible fan energy for one of music’s most anticipated and iconic nights.”

“We are extremely proud MTV has chosen Prudential Center to once again host its marquee showcase, the 39th Annual Video Music Awards,” arena president Jake Reynolds said. “Prudential Center has enjoyed our long-standing partnership with MTV which highlights our world-class venue as a must play destination for acts of all genres. We could not be more excited to host one of the entertainment industry’s most celebrated award shows and recognize the industry’s brightest stars, while adding to the rich history of music in New Jersey.”

“New Jersey is honored to once again host the MTV Video Music Awards at one of our many world-class entertainment and sports venues,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said. “Our state has a proud history of supporting the arts and is always seeking opportunities to partner with the entertainment industry to promote economic development and cultural appreciation. On behalf of New Jersey, we welcome VMA performers and attendees alike to our great state.”

The VMAs will air across MTV’s linear and digital platforms in more than 170 countries and territories, reaching over 420 million households. Additional details will be announced closer to the show.

MTV and Prudential Center will work with state and local officials to implement stringent COVID protocols to maintain the safety and well-being of artists, fans, staff and partners.