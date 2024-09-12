Behind the Scenes of the VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and 11 Things Viewers Didn’t See

Typically, the MTV Video Music Awards follow an expected rhythm. Taylor Swift sweeps, there’s an R&B throwback and tried-and-true favorites dominate. Yet that wasn’t exactly the case for the 2024 VMAs, a ceremony that celebrated newcomers Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Benson Boone as loudly as old favorites like Eminem and Katy Perry.

In some cases, the new faces actually scored louder applause than the old.

This year, TheWrap was there to witness it all. From secret stages and specialty cocktails to surprising celebrity appearances, here’s what went on behind the scenes of MTV’s iconic awards show during its 40th year.

Sasha Colby at the VMAs (Photo Credit: MTV)

Chappell Roan brought drag icons aplenty

Sasha Colby may have stole some spotlight by dubbing Chappell Roan “your favorite drag queen’s favorite artist,” but the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner was far from the only drag queen at the VMAs. “Drag Race” Season 16 stars Plasma and Amanda Tori Meating arrived on the red carpet in two intergalactic looks that screamed camp. They were joined by other “Drag Race” stars Kerri Colby, Dawn, Xunami Muse, Morphine Love Dion, Plane Jane, Mirage and Megami.

Danna and BigSean at the VMAs (Photo Credit: MTV)

The giant astronaut’s helmet served as a second screen

One of the unsung stars of the night was the giant astronaut jutting out of the center of the UBS Center and reaching for the MTV moon. Throughout the evening, the VMAs used both the astronaut’s helmet and the moon to emphasize big moments and performances. Case in point? Ahead of Perry’s performance for the MTV Video Vanguard award, the helmet showed off a clip of some of her most memorable moments. Also, during Rauw Alejandro’s performance, the helmet showed off the Puerto Rican flag, and during LL Cool J’s “Bring the Noise,” the orange and black stripes that appeared in the background also appeared on the helmet. By the end of the night, the astronaut felt as vital to the show as the stars or the audience.

Two different performers set off my Apple Watch noise alert

There’s no getting around it — the VMAs are loud. Just a few minutes into the awards show, I was jealous of Jack Antonoff’s forethought to bring ear plugs (not AirPods). However, only two artists actually set off the noise alert on my Apple Watch, which indicates sound at over 90 decibels for an extended period of time: Shawn Mendes and Perry.

Mendes’ final long note in his debut of “Nobody Knows” earned the first alert. The second came during the “California Girls” portions of Perry’s performance. While her noise blip was largely due to the audience cheering and loudly singing along, Mendes’ was completely due to his vocals.

Sabrina Carpenter at the VMAs (Photo Credit: MTV)

Sabrina Carpenter scored a bigger applause for Song of the Year than Taylor Swift or Beyoncé

This time around, one of the hottest categories was Song of the Year, which pitted Carpenter’s “Espresso” against Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em,” Swift and Post Malone’s “Fortnight,” Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” Teddy Swims’ “Lost Control” and Jack Harlow’s “Lovin’ on Me.” Despite VMAs heavy hitters like Swift and Beyoncé being up for the category, it was Carpenter’s name that drew the loudest and longest applause from the crowd. No wonder she won the award, which was decided upon by fan votes. Speaking of…

Chappell Roan at the VMAs (Photo Credit: MTV)

Chappell Roan’s applause drowned out nearly everything else

It was really no surprise that Roan took home Best New Artist. Every time the category was announced, the audience screamed so loud that the other nominees’ names (Boone, Gracie Abrams, Shaboozey, Swims and Tyla) could barely be heard. Roan also ranked as one of the most popular and sought-after stars on the red carpet. The second she entered the room with her lacy medieval dress — and with a tattooed knight in tow — all eyes and cameras were on her.

The excitement continued during and after Roan’s performance of “Good Luck, Babe!” Every time the pyrotechnics went off on stage, the crowd could feel the heat of the flames. When she finished, the applause for her was so deafening and went on for so long, it was difficult to hear the presenters for Best Afrobeats, Lil Nas X and Halle Bailey.

Halsey at the VMAs (Photo Credit: MTV)

There was a secret second stage

Wonder how the VMAs were able to switch between wildly ambitious sets so quickly? Turns out, there was a second stage that was utilized throughout. As one performer sang, the crew prepared the setup for the next performer’s big number on a stage that was hidden behind a giant wall covered in screens. When it was time for that second performer to go, that removable wall was slowly lifted. On camera, the transitions may have looked seamless, but in reality they required intense work and perfect timing.

The second stage also unintentionally led to some exciting moments in its own right. From where TheWrap was positioned, we could see the crew wheeling out the house for Halsey’s performance and Perry suspended in her ring for roughly a minute before she started to sing “Dark Horse.” During that time, Perry seemed to stretch in her harness and practice her moves. By the time she moved onto the “I Kissed a Girl” segment of her mashup, the crew was creating the setup for Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” It was a magical moment — as one pop icon celebrated her legacy, the next generation’s pop star was preparing for her debut.

Megan Thee Stallion at the VMAs (Photo Credit: MTV)

Customized cocktails and light-up bracelets

Wondering what all those flashing lights were about? Everyone in the audience was given a bracelet with LED lights attached to them. Each performer had a series of lights and colors that were unique to them. For example, Eminem’s “Houdini” used a pulsing white light while Megan Thee Stallion’s “BOA” alternated between slower red and white lights that flashed on time with the beat.

The VMAs also offered a series of thematic cocktails for the evening — including a Moonwalk Mojito, a Bacardi Mango Fuego, a Bacardi 808 and an I Luv It Punch.

Everyone was impressed by Benson Boone’s flip

There were so many incredible VMAs moments, from Perry floating down from her ring to Carpenter being lowered down on a swing. But the move that earned the biggest jolt of surprise of the night had no wires attached. People in the audience could be heard gasping and yelling in surprise when Boone flipped off a piano during “Beautiful Things” (myself included). People were even talking about the stunt in the bathroom and food lines.

Eminem at the VMAs (Photo Credit: MTV)

Several awards weren’t announced in the room

If you weren’t paying attention to X, chances are you missed some of the biggest awards of the night as only a handful were announced in the arena. Categories like Artist of the Year, Push Performance of the Year, Best Pop, Best Hip-Hop and Best R&B, just to name a few. Instead of speeches from winners, the VMAs prioritized having as many show-stopping performances as possible.

Taylor Swift: If you are over 18, please register to vote for something that's very important. The 2024 presidential election pic.twitter.com/yPhfhhB09w — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 12, 2024

Fans kept interrupting Taylor Swift

It was not a major surprise that Swift took home Video of the Year — the most coveted award of the evening. After all, before the evening she stood as the most-awarded artist in the category and with her 2024 win, Swift became the first artist to win the VMA for Video of the Year three years in a row. What was slightly more surprising was how the mega-star was repeatedly interrupted by fans. After Swift took the award, fans erupted into a chant of “Taylor.” When she shouted out her boyfriend Travis Kelce, that prompted a new round of screaming. Even when Swift encouraged her fans to go vote, her speech was punctuated by “woos” and cries about how much people love her.