‘Murder Most Unladylike’ TV Series in the Works

Robin Stevens’ “Murder Most Unladylike” book series will get the TV adaptation treatment.

The book series will be adapted into a TV series by StudioCanal Television, Strong Film and Television and Unladylike Productions, with StudioCanal Kids and Family handling worldwide merchandising and licensing.

Created by Stevens, the series is written by Anna McCleery (Netflix’s “Free Rein,” CBBC’s “A Kind of Spark” and BBC & ZDF’s “The Lady Grace Mysteries), with James Strong (“Broadchurch,” “Mr. Bates vs. The Post Office” and “Fire Country”) attached as lead director.

“We are delighted to be working with the exceptionally talented Robin Stevens, Anna McCleery and the Strong Film + Television team to bring ‘Murder Most Unladylike’ to life,” Studiocanal Television managing director M-K Kennedy said. “The books are a rare and exciting blend of twisty Agatha Christie-style whodunnits, female empowerment, and glossy aspirational settings; all centred around a rich and loveable depiction of female friendship. The lead characters Daisy and Hazel are a duo worthy of Watson & Holmes stature, beloved by millions of fans across the world for their independence, curiosity and wicked sense of humour. The strength of the IP, coupled with the vision of Anna McCleery will ensure this is going to be family co-viewing at its best and testament to our continued ambition to bring bold literary adaptations to television audiences worldwide and with phenomenal franchise opportunity.”

More to come …