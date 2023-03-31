Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston reunite for more mystery hijinks in the Netflix sequel “Murder Mystery 2,” with the duo poised to solve yet another case – although this time it’s not just a murder. The film finds Nick (Sandler) and Audrey Spitz (Aniston) invited to the wedding of The Maharajah, only to become involved in a murder and kidnapping plot that finds them traveling to Paris. A bevy of suspects abound, but which of them is behind this dastardly plot?
Below we’ve rounded up a full list of suspects in the form of a “Murder Mystery 2” cast and character guide, now that the movie is streaming on Netflix.
Netflix
Adam Sandler as Nick Spitz
Sandler returns as Nick Spitz, working full-time as a private detective with his wife but struggling with both the job and their marriage. Sandler recently starred in a Netflix film of a different sort, the dramatic basketball flick “Hustle.”
Netflix
Jennifer Aniston as Audrey Spitz
Aniston reprises her role as Audrey opposite Sandler, marking their third film together. She squeezed the film into her day job on the Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show.”
Netflix
Mélanie Laurent as Claudette
Mélanie Laurent is The Maharajah’s bride-to-be and is played by French actress Mélanie Laurent, best known for “Inglourious Basterds” and “Now You See Me.”
Netflix
Jodie Turner-Smith as Countess Sekou
Countess Sekou was initially poised to marry The Maharajah as part of an arranged marriage, which was broken off when he fell in love with Claudette. Jodie Turner-Smith starred in the films “Queen & Slim,” “After Yang” and “Without Remorse.” She also played Sgt. Azima Kandie on the TNT series “The Last Ship.”
Netflix
Mark Strong as Miller
When “Murder Mystery 2” begins, Audrey is begging Nick to complete a detective course by an expert named Miller. Lo and behold, when the crime gets committed at The Maharajah’s wedding, Miller is called in to help with the investigation as an expert. He’s played by Mark Strong, of “Sherlock Holmes,” “Kingsman,” “Shazam!” and “Kick-Ass” fame.
Netflix
John Kani as Colonel Ulenga
John Kani returns as Colonel Ulenga, who’s now down an arm but still working to protect The Maharajah. The legendary South African actor is known for playing T’Chaka in “Black Panther” and voicing Rafiki in “The Lion King” remake.
Netflix
Enrique Arce as Francisco
Francisco is CEO of The Maharajah’s company, played by “Money Heist” actor Enrique Arce.
Netflix
Kuhoo Verma as Saira
Saira is The Maharajah’s sister, played by Kuhoo Verma. Her previous roles include “The Big Sick” and “Plan B.”
Netflix
Zurin Villanueva as Imani
Imani is Countess Sekou’s right-hand BFF, always by her side with an odd snickering laugh. Zurin Villanueva’s credits include “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and the 2017 film “Detroit.”