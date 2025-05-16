‘Murderbot’ Release Guide: When Are New Episodes Out?

Apple TV+ continues to build out its already impressive library of sci-fi TV shows with “Murderbot.” The new comedy from showrunners Paul and Chris Weitz (“About a Boy”) joins “Silo,” “Foundation” and “Severance” as yet another high-concept, star-studded sci-fi offering from its streaming service. Whether or not it will experience the same level of success as those shows remains to be seen, but thanks to its comedic tone and decidedly inhuman protagonist, it seems primed to stand distinctly on its own even in today’s increasingly crowded TV space.

Here is how, when and where you can watch new episodes of “Murderbot.”

When does “Murderbot” premiere?

“Murderbot” premieres Friday, May 16.

How can I watch “Murderbot”?

The sci-fi series streams exclusively on Apple TV+.

When are new episodes released?

New episodes of “Murderbot” debut weekly on Fridays.

When do new “Murderbot” episodes come out?

Apple TV+ is sticking to its preferred release strategy with “Murderbot.” The series’ first two episodes both premiere on the same day. Its remaining eight installments will then be released one at a time through July 11. You can find the series’ full episodic release schedule below:

Episode 1, “Free Commerce” — May 16

Episode 2, “Eye Contact” — May 16

Episode 3, “Risk Assessment” — May 23

Episode 4, “Escape Velocity Protocol” — May 30

Episode 5, “Rogue War Tracker Infinite” — June 6

Episode 6, “Command Feed” — June 13

Episode 7, “Complementary Species” — June 20

Episode 8, “Foreign Object” — June 27

Episode 9, “All Systems Red” — July 4

Episode 10, “The Perimeter” — July 11

What is “Murderbot” about?

Based on a Hugo and Nebula Award-winning book series by author Martha Wells, “Murderbot” follows a self-hacking cyber security robot who is both appalled by human behavior and still drawn to protect its clients. When it is assigned to accompany a group of human scientists on a dangerous mission, it must learn to hide its newfound free will, even though all it really wants is to be left alone to watch its soap operas in peace.

Who is in the “Murderbot” cast?

“Murderbot” is led by “Big Little Lies” and “Succession” star Alexander Skarsgård, who plays its titular, humanoid android. The rest of the show’s ensemble cast includes Noma Dumezweni (“Presumed Innocent”), David Dastmalchian (“Late Night with the Devil”), Sabrina Wu (“Joy Ride”), Akshay Khanna (“Red, White & Royal Blue”), Tamara Podemski (“Outer Range”), John Cho (“Star Trek”), Clark Gregg (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), DeWanda Wise (“Jurassic World: Dominion”), Jack McBrayer (“30 Rock”), Anna Konkle (“PEN15”) and Tattiawna Jones (“Orphan Black: Echoes”).

Watch the trailer: