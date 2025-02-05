Muslims’ Pivotal Hollywood Moment: Trump, Karla Sofía Gascón and a TV Landscape Defying Invisibility | Guest Column

I am still coming off the high caused by The Muslim House activation at the Sundance Film Festival in late January. It was an inspiring space for fostering inclusion and elevating creative voices from American-Muslims and other emerging communities.

Despite President Donald Trump’s executive order around DEI programs, there is still momentum in what television audiences will soon witness. For the first time in American television history, three series that portray Muslim communities will premiere within the first three months of 2025, marking a pivotal moment in the continued evolution of Muslim portrayals in Hollywood. This marks a victory for Muslim creatives working to combat the lingering impact of the decades-old vilification, racism and harmful depictions of Muslims — and as we can see from deleted racist tweets by Karla Sofía Gascón supporting a ban of Islam in Europe despite being a member of a vulnerable community herself, there is still much work to do.

As I told TheWrap in response to the “Emilía Perez” Oscar nominee’s controversy last week: “Muslims are part of every community, including the transgender community. ‘European values’? Does she mean the ones that led to the Holocaust? She needs to immerse herself in Islamic history. When Europe was in the dark age, Muslims were busy discovering math, science, and medical equipment. Learn, woman.”

Yet in the face of such hatred, Muslim voices and creatives are still breaking through. While in the last decade there has only been one main U.S. television series with Muslim characters in leading roles (Hulu’s “Ramy” was the first to focus on its Muslim protagonist’s inner struggles and contradictions and the controversial topics within the Muslim community), audiences will now have three more series to enjoy.

In order of premiere, they are:

“Mo” on Netflix (Season 2 premiered Jan. 30)

This seres is named after its lead character, the man with a heart of gold, Mohammed Amer. It is the story of Mo Najjar, a Palestinian refugee living in Houston and navigating life as a Muslim immigrant in America. The series highlights topics such as immigration, mental health, and Israel/Palestine, among other life issues — from love to family to belonging.

“Muslim Matchmaker” on Hulu (premieres Feb. 11)

Audiences who are familiar with reality television already know that the genre is often dominated by shows that cater to Western dating cultures. “Muslim Matchmaker” centers on Muslim singles seeking partners in ways that respect their cultural and religious values. Hosts Yasmin Elhady and Hoda Abrahim are the show’s heart; they bring their unique blend of wisdom and wit to the matchmaking process. They are addictive.

“Deli Boys” on Hulu (premieres March 6)

This series will surprise most. Unlike the other two projects, the “Deli Boys” characters play outside the lines of what we are used to watching. Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, Poorna Jagannathan, Iqbal Theba and others make for a great crime family. As they deal with the aftermath of their father’s ties to mobsters and money laundering, they uncover hidden secrets that lead to a wild adventure. “Deli Boys” touches on themes of cultural identity as well as family and generational conflict, but hardly puts their Muslim identity front and center, which makes this series feel fresh and unique.

The emergence of these three TV series during this particular time in our nation’s journey is not just a reflection of better representation in media, but a testament to the resilience of Muslim creatives working very hard to perfect their craft and have it seen. Under the Trump administration, DEI efforts will severely be undermined by anti-Muslim (and anti-everything else that is not white-Christian-straight-male) policies, which embolden Islamophobia.

However, these shows — and the creators behind them — are part of a larger movement pushing back against such divisiveness. And, let us not forget organizations like the one I belong to, the Muslim Public Affairs Council (MPAC), and other advocacy groups that have been instrumental in breaking down barriers for years, ensuring that we can tell our own stories in ways that are authentic, nuanced and diverse.

Shows like “Mo,” “Muslim Matchmaker” and “Deli Boys” actively challenge outdated tropes by showing Muslims as complex, multifaceted people with hopes, dreams, humor and challenges that will resonate beyond Muslim audiences. That is my prediction.

Many of us are bracing ourselves for what is to come in the next four years. Like eight years ago, we are dodging something new every day. These series are a breath of fresh air and a testament to the power of entertainment in pushing forward the values of equity, inclusion and social justice. These are the values we hope America will fight for.