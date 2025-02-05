‘The Daily Show’ Responds to Trump With Training Video on ‘How to Un-DEI Your Office’

Removing the government’s DEI programs was one of the very first things President Donald Trump did with his second chance in office, so “The Daily Show” is here to teach just how important it is to abide by those changes two weeks later.

Comedy Central hosts Jordan Klepper and Desi Lydic star in a mock HR training video out Wednesday that satirizes the notion that “fostering an inclusive workplace is no longer a priority.”

“Hello. If you’re watching this, your company has decided to get rid of its DEI programs,” Lydic begins.

“Over the last four years, you’ve been learning tools to fight racism, sexism and other hateful behavior in the workplace,” Klepper continues, to which his co-star adds, “This training video will help you unlearn all that stuff.”

Subsequent scenarios include people of color losing their jobs without cause, “TDS” correspondent Josh Johnson enduring multiple micro-aggressions, pixelated sexual harassment and unimpressive white men falling upward.

“If your company is sucking up to Trump by dismantling DEI initiatives, ‘The Daily Show’ has you covered with this HR training video to help workers unlearn all those ‘woke’ teachings,” the late night show further explained in its YouTube caption.

The White House made its decision on Jan. 20 with an executive order that said “the Biden Administration forced illegal and immoral discrimination programs” in the form of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, ultimately suspending the “radical and wasteful government” spending with the help of Elon Musk’s DOGE.

“The Daily Show” airs Monday-Thursday at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central before streaming on Paramount+.