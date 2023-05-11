The Portokalos family is coming together once again for “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” but this time, they’re getting back to their roots.

In the first trailer for the threequel, we learn that the patriarch of the family, Gus, has passed away — the actor who played him, Michael Constantine, died in 2021 — and his dying wish was for his family to venture to the village in Greece that he grew up in. Yes, the whole family.

Naturally, chaos ensues, beginning with Aunt Voula (Andrea Martin) happily doling out souvlaki to everyone on the plane, and Paris (Elena Kampouris) running into a handsome man named Aristotle who she apparently ghosted.

Of course, the family is once again led by Nia Vardalos’ Toula, with her husband Ian (John Corbett) happily at her side. He is still a vegetarian though, which goes over as well in Greece as well as it did when he first informed the family in the the original “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.”

Toula is determined to fulfill her father’s wishes and soon enough, her brother Nick (Louis Mandylor) gives her some loving brotherly insight: “you’re the head of the family now.”

You can watch the trailer for “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,” which is set to hit theaters on September 8, in the video above.