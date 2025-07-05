‘My Life With the Walter Boys’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date, Teases First Look Images

After leaving Silver Falls behind, it’s time for Jackie to head back to the ranch for “My Life With the Walter Boys” Season 2.

The Netflix series will return for more coming-of-age romance drama on Thursday Aug. 26. The “Walter Boys” love triangle – Nikki Rodriguez (Jackie), Noah LaLonde (Cole) and Ashby Gentry (Alex) – announced the Season 2 premiere date at the Calgary Stampede Saturday. The YA series also happens to shoot in the Canadian city.

This season picks up after Jackie abruptly leaves Colorado after choosing neither of the Walter boys but fleeing to her hometown in New York City instead, where she has no family left. When Katherine convinces her to return to the ranch, Jackie must decide how to proceed after her kiss with Cole and Alex’s confession of love. Living with eight rowdy boys – and two of them being potential love interests – is no easy task. On top of that Jackie still has to adjust to living in a new city in rural Colorado.

Noah LaLonde as Cole, Sarah Rafferty as Katherine in”My Life with the Walter Boys” (Credit: David Brown/Netflix)

Everyone has grown up, so fitting back in and taking control of the situation does not go as Jackie had planned. Alex is training for his first big rodeo, and Cole has taken on a new role at school to fill the football-sized gap in his life. Season 2 follows Jackie’s quest for acceptance in Silver Falls and a decision that could change everything.

Ashby Gentry as Alex in “My Life with the Walter Boys” (Credit: David Brown/Netflix)

“My Life With the Walter Boys” is based on the coming-of-age book series written by Ali Novak of the same name. Netflix granted an early Season 3 renewal to the series ahead of its Season 2 debut. The first season reached great success, spending eight weeks in Netflix’s global top 10 TV list and reaching the top 10 in 88 countries. Season 3 is slated to premiere in 2026.

Melanie Halsall serves as showrunner for “My Life With the Walter Boys,” and executive produces alongside Ed Glauser and Becky Hartman Edwards. The show is produced by Sony Pictures Television, International Production and iGeneration Studios.