‘My Life With the Walter Boys’ Nabs Early Season 3 Renewal at Netflix

Netflix is doubling down on its commitment to YA series “My Life With the Walter Boys.”

The streamer granted an early Season 3 renewal to “My Life With the Walter Boys,” ahead of the debut of Season 2, which is slated to premiere later this year. Season 3 has been slated for a 2026 release. The Season 3 renewal was announced on Wednesday during Netflix’s upfront presentation in New York City alongside a handful of additional series renewals and announcements.

Season 1 of “My Life With the Walter Boys” debuted in December 2023, and was renewed for a sophomore season just weeks after its premiere.

The official logline for Season 1 is as follows: “Following the loss of her family in a tragic accident, 15-year old Manhattanite Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez) has to learn to adapt to a new life in rural Colorado with her guardian — and 8 very rowdy boys.”

While Jackie envisioned a ritzy life for herself in New York City, plans shifted when her parents and sister tragically died, and Jackie is taken in by her mother’s best friend Katherine Walter (Sarah Rafferty). Katherine and her husband, George (Marc Blucas), already have ten children: Will (Johnny Link), Danny (Connor Stanhope), Cole (Noah LaLonde), Alex (Ashby Gentry), Nathan (Corey Fogelmanis), Isaac Garcia (Isaac Arellanes), Lee Garcia (Myles Perez), Parker (Alix West Lefler), Jordan (Dean Petriw) and Benny (Lennix James).

As Jackie enters this new lifestyle, she quickly gets pulled into a love triangle with Cole and Alex.

Season 1 spent eight weeks in Netflix’s global English-language top 10 TV list and

reached the top 10 in 88 countries.

Melanie Halsall serves as showrunner for “My Life With the Walter Boys,” and executive produces alongside Ed Glauser and Becky Hartman Edwards. Produced by Sony Pictures Television, International Production and iGeneration

Studios, “My Life With the Walter Boys” is based on Ali Novak’s book series of the same name.