‘My Policeman': Harry Styles Navigates Forbidden Love and Heartbreak in Gay Romance’s First Trailer (Video)

Amazon Studios premiered its first extended look at Harry Styles’ gay romantic drama “My Policeman” Wednesday.

Co-starring “The Crown” breakout Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson and Rupert Everett as the film’s central trio at varying ages, “My Policeman” comes from director Michael Grandage and screenwriter Ron Nyswaner and is based on Bethan Roberts’ 2012 novel of the same name.

Per Amazon’s logline, “My Policeman” is a “beautifully crafted story of forbidden love and changing social conventions” that “follows three young people — policeman Tom (Harry Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin) and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson) — as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain. Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee) and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past.”

Based on the trailer, Tom and Marion’s marriage is interrupted when Tom and Patrick begin their own romantic relationship – with heartbreaking consequences. It’s a “visually transporting, heart-stopping portrait of three people caught up in the shifting tides of history, liberty, and forgiveness.”

“My Policeman” opens in theaters on Oct. 21 and will stream on Amazon Prime beginning Nov. 4. Both dates will be preceded by its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 11 and its European premiere at the 2022 London Film Festival on Oct. 15.

Watch the full trailer in the video above.