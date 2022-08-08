Harry Styles, Emma Corrin to Receive Toronto Film Festival Award as Part of ‘My Policeman’ Cast

Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and other members of the cast of “My Policeman” will receive the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey announced on Monday.

In the past, TIFF performance awards have gone to single actors rather than ensemble casts. But this year’s award, which will be presented on Sept. 11 during the festival, will be awarded to Styles, Corrin, David Dawson, Gina McKee, Rupert Everett and Linus Roache, the principal cast members of director Michael Grandage’s British period drama that stretches from the 1950s to the 1990s.

The film, which will have its world premiere at TIFF, is adapted by screenwriter Ron Nyswaner from Bethan Roberts’ novel. It follows a policeman, teacher and museum curator who are played by Styles, Corrin and Dawson as young adults in the ’50s, and by Roache, McKee and Everett as their older versions in the ’90s. “My Policeman” will be released by Prime Video.

The award will be presented during an in-person ceremony at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel. After two years of giving out the awards in a virtual ceremony, this year will mark the return of the four-year-old awards to a live fundraising event that supports TIFF’s Every Story fund to promote diversity and inclusion in film.

Additional award winners, including one more honoree in the now-gender-neutral performing category, will be announced at a later date. Past winners include Jessica Chastain, Anthony Hopkins and Joaquin Phoenix. This year’s Toronto International Film Festival will begin on Sept. 8 and run through Sept. 18.