Oscar-Nominated Short ‘My Year of Dicks’ Lands on Hulu

Hulu has reached an agreement to stream the 2022 Oscar-nominated animated short film “My Year of Dicks” beginning Friday.

Based on Pamela Ribon’s comedic memoir, the FX Productions short follows Pam, whose desperation to lose her virginity leads her to a familiar slate of teen boys — from skater boys to indie film snobs — many of whom shatter her grandiose sexual fantasies with a taste of brutal reality. Set in 1991, “My Year of Dicks” centers a female-centric coming-of-age experience as Pam confides in her best friends along her journey of sexual awakening.

Notable cast members include Brie Tilton, Jackson Kelly, Klarissa Hernandez, Laura House and Chris Kelman.

Executive producers for the short include Ribon (“Moana,” “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” “My Boyfriend is a Bear”), Sara Gunnarsdóttir (“The Diary of a Teenage Girl,” “The Case Against Adnan Syed”) and Jeanette Jeanenne (“Meddington Hills,” “Drone”).

“My Year of Dicks” marked FX Productions first-ever Oscar nomination. In addition to the short, FX Productions has produced acclaimed series including “Archer,” “The Bear,” “Dave,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Reservation Dogs,” “Snowfall” and “What We Do in the Shadows.” Other upcoming FX productions include “The Sterling Affairs,” “Retreat,” “Class of ’09” and “Shōgun.”