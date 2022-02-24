NAACP Image Awards: Silk Sonic, Jazmine Sullivan Win on Night 4

The NAACP Image Awards honored musicians Silk Sonic, Jazmine Sullivan, Wizkid and others on the second to last night of the non-televised ceremonies.
The Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional) award went to “Leave The Door Open,” the Billboard No. 1 hit single by R&B duo Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars, also known as Silk Sonic.
Jazmine Sullivan, who was nominated for four awards, went home with three: Outstanding Female Artist, Outstanding Album (for “Heaux Tales”) and Outstanding Soul/R&B Song (for “Pick Up Your Feelings”).
Nigerian singer-songwriter Wizkid won twice for his song “Essence” (feat. Tems and Justin Bieber), while Saweetie won Oustanding New Artist for “Best Friend,” her collaboration with Doja Cat.
The non-televised honors known as the NAACP Image Awards Virtual Experience are hosted by actor and comedian Affion Crockett this year, and announced over five nights, from Feb. 21-Feb. 25. Audiences can tune watch the ceremonies virtually by visiting naacpimageawards.net and youtube.com/naacpimageawards.
Will Smith, Issa Rae, Barry Jenkins, Trevor Noah and Maya Rudolph are among those who collected awards on Nights 1 through 3 of the ceremonies.
The live telecast of the 53rd NAACP Awards will be hosted by Anthony Anderson and features a performance by Mary J. Blige on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT on BET.
Read below for the full list Night 4 winners:
Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental
“Sounds from the Ancestors” – Kenny Garrett
Outstanding Jazz Album – Vocal
“Generations”- The Baylor Project
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song
“Help Me”- Tamela Mann feat. The Fellas
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album
“Overcomer”- Tamela Mann
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)
Silk Sonic- “Leave the Door Open”
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)
Tobe Nwigwe Feat. Fat Nwigwe- “Fye Fye”
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
“The Harder They Fall (The Motion Picture Soundtrack)” – JAY-Z & Jeymes Samuel
Outstanding International Song
“Essence”- Wizkid featuring Tems & Justin Bieber
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
“Essence”- Wizkid featuring Tems
Outstanding New Artist
Saweetie – “Best Friend” Ft. Doja Cat
Outstanding Male Artist
Anthony Hamilton – “Love Is The New Black”
Outstanding Female Artist
Jazmine Sullivan- “Heaux Tales”
Outstanding Soul/R&B Song
“Pick Up Your Feelings”- Jazmine Sullivan
Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song
“Fye Fye” – Tobe Nwigwe Feat. Fat Nwigwe
Outstanding Album
“Heaux Tales”- Jazmine Sullivan
Special Award: NAACP Humanitarian of the Year
Darnella Frazier