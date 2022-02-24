NAACP Image Awards: Silk Sonic, Jazmine Sullivan Win on Night 4

The NAACP Image Awards honored musicians Silk Sonic, Jazmine Sullivan, Wizkid and others on the second to last night of the non-televised ceremonies.

The Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional) award went to “Leave The Door Open,” the Billboard No. 1 hit single by R&B duo Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars, also known as Silk Sonic.

Jazmine Sullivan, who was nominated for four awards, went home with three: Outstanding Female Artist, Outstanding Album (for “Heaux Tales”) and Outstanding Soul/R&B Song (for “Pick Up Your Feelings”).

Nigerian singer-songwriter Wizkid won twice for his song “Essence” (feat. Tems and Justin Bieber), while Saweetie won Oustanding New Artist for “Best Friend,” her collaboration with Doja Cat.

The non-televised honors known as the NAACP Image Awards Virtual Experience are hosted by actor and comedian Affion Crockett this year, and announced over five nights, from Feb. 21-Feb. 25. Audiences can tune watch the ceremonies virtually by visiting naacpimageawards.net and youtube.com/naacpimageawards.

Will Smith, Issa Rae, Barry Jenkins, Trevor Noah and Maya Rudolph are among those who collected awards on Nights 1 through 3 of the ceremonies.

The live telecast of the 53rd NAACP Awards will be hosted by Anthony Anderson and features a performance by Mary J. Blige on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT on BET.

Read below for the full list Night 4 winners:

Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental

“Sounds from the Ancestors” – Kenny Garrett

Outstanding Jazz Album – Vocal

“Generations”- The Baylor Project

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

“Help Me”- Tamela Mann feat. The Fellas

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

“Overcomer”- Tamela Mann

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Silk Sonic- “Leave the Door Open”

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Tobe Nwigwe Feat. Fat Nwigwe- “Fye Fye”

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

“The Harder They Fall (The Motion Picture Soundtrack)” – JAY-Z & Jeymes Samuel

Outstanding International Song

“Essence”- Wizkid featuring Tems & Justin Bieber

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

“Essence”- Wizkid featuring Tems

Outstanding New Artist

Saweetie – “Best Friend” Ft. Doja Cat

Outstanding Male Artist

Anthony Hamilton – “Love Is The New Black”

Outstanding Female Artist

Jazmine Sullivan- “Heaux Tales”

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

“Pick Up Your Feelings”- Jazmine Sullivan

Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song

“Fye Fye” – Tobe Nwigwe Feat. Fat Nwigwe

Outstanding Album

“Heaux Tales”- Jazmine Sullivan

Special Award: NAACP Humanitarian of the Year

Darnella Frazier