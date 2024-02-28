Paramount Sets ‘Naked Gun’ Remake for 2025 Release, Dates Robbie Williams Musical ‘Better Man’

Paramount has dated several of their upcoming live-action features, including a Liam Neeson-starring remake of “The Naked Gun” and the Robbie Williams-centric musical “Better Man.”

Set for July, the still untitled “Naked Gun” remake sees Akiva Schaffer direct and executive produce. Dan Gregor and Doug Mand are listed as screenwriters alongside Schaffer. The trio previously worked on the Emmy-winning film “Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers,” which premiered on Disney+ in 2022. Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins will produce via their company Fuzzy Door.

The “Naked Gun” franchise, which spawned three films between 1988 and 1994 followed Frank Drebin (originally played by Leslie Nielsen) and was a send-up of popular crime dramas and films noir. It’s unknown how closely this new iteration, with Neeson in the Nielsen role, will follow the original Jim Abrahams and Zucker brothers films.

Meanwhile, Michael Gracey’s follow-up to “The Greatest Showman,” the Robbie Williams original musical “Better Man,” nabs a prime Christmas day release date. Paramount Pictures paid $25 million for the rights to the film about the British pop star in early February. Simon Gleeson, Oliver Cole and Gracey penned the script. Paul Currie, Gracey, Coco Xiaolu Ma, Jules Daly and Craig McMahon will produce. It’s still not known what the plot of the movie will be specifically.

The studio has also dated the movie “Novacaine,” starring Jack Quaid, with a March release. That film, directed by Robert Olsen and Dan Berk, is described as “a high concept action movie about a sheltered bank executive (Quaid) with a rare genetic condition that prevents him from feeling pain. When his bank is robbed and one of his co-workers (Amber Midthunder) is kidnapped, he is forced to act and turn his greatest liability into his greatest strength.”

The Dakota Fanning-starring “Vicious” is now set to debut in August. Bryan Bertino, director of “The Strangers,” takes the helm on this. The story follows a young woman (Fanning) who must spend the night fighting for her existence as she slips down a disturbing rabbit hole contained inside a gift left for her by a mysterious admirer.

“Naked Gun” hits theaters July 18, 2025; “Better Man” will debut December 25, 2024 with a wide release on January 17, 2025; “Novacaine” premieres March 14, 2025 and “Vicious” on August 8, 2025.