Robbie Williams Musical Biopic ‘Better Man’ Acquired by Paramount for $25 Million

Simon Gleeson, Oliver Cole, and Michael Gracey penned the script

Cannes 2023 Robbie Williams and Michael Gracey
Getty Images

Paramount Pictures has preempted “Better Man,” an original musical from the director of “The Greatest Showman,” Michael Gracey, based on the life and music of Robbie Williams. The studio paid $25 million for the rights to the film about the British pop star.

The deal represents the most substantial North American distribution pact for an indie film in several years.

Simon Gleeson, Oliver Cole, and Michael Gracey penned the script.

Sam Hargrave Kill Them All
Read Next
'Extraction' Director Sam Hargrave Boards Paramount's 'Kill Them All'

The announcement comes on the heels of the successful release of the musical adaptation of “Mean Girls,” which held the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office for the entire back half of January and has grossed $93 million globally. With “Bob Marley: One Love” tracking strong in advance of its Feb. 14 release, Paramount is building a track record in the musical space.

“Better Man” was produced by Paul Currie, Michael Gracey, Coco Xiaolu Ma, Jules Daly and Craig McMahon.

The film was majority equity financed by Sina Studios and Facing East.

Doug Liman and Regé-Jean Page
Read Next
Doug Liman to Direct Paramount's 'The Saint' Starring Regé-Jean Page

“Better Man” was filmed on location in Victoria, Australia, and at Docklands Studios with the support of the Victorian Government and VicScreen and Screen Australia’s Producer Offset Program.

The deal was brokered by CAA Media Finance. Rocket Science is handling foreign and has sold out these rights.

Deadline first reported the news.

Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper, & magazine mentions to his credit. Umberto has been profiled in such publications as The Washington Post, Variety and Grantland.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.