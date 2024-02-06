Paramount Pictures has preempted “Better Man,” an original musical from the director of “The Greatest Showman,” Michael Gracey, based on the life and music of Robbie Williams. The studio paid $25 million for the rights to the film about the British pop star.

The deal represents the most substantial North American distribution pact for an indie film in several years.

Simon Gleeson, Oliver Cole, and Michael Gracey penned the script.

The announcement comes on the heels of the successful release of the musical adaptation of “Mean Girls,” which held the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office for the entire back half of January and has grossed $93 million globally. With “Bob Marley: One Love” tracking strong in advance of its Feb. 14 release, Paramount is building a track record in the musical space.

“Better Man” was produced by Paul Currie, Michael Gracey, Coco Xiaolu Ma, Jules Daly and Craig McMahon.

The film was majority equity financed by Sina Studios and Facing East.

“Better Man” was filmed on location in Victoria, Australia, and at Docklands Studios with the support of the Victorian Government and VicScreen and Screen Australia’s Producer Offset Program.

The deal was brokered by CAA Media Finance. Rocket Science is handling foreign and has sold out these rights.

Deadline first reported the news.