Naomi Osaka Hits Back at Megyn Kelly Over Pre-Olympic Media Blitz: ‘Do Better’

Tennis star Naomi Osaka hit back at criticism from Megyn Kelly Monday, telling the podcaster to “do better.”

It all started when conservative radio host Clay Travis tweeted, “Since saying she’s too introverted to talk to the media after tennis matches, Naomi Osaka has launched a reality show, a Barbie, and now is on the cover of the SI swimsuit issue.”

Kelly weighed in next, writing, “Let’s not forget the cover of (& interview in) Vogue Japan and Time Mag!”

Osaka, who has been speaking out about her mental health struggles recently and withdrew from the French Open and Wimbledon after saying she did not want to speak to press because it made her anxious, replied to the former Fox News and NBC news host with her own tweet.

“Seeing as you’re a journalist I would’ve assumed you would take the time to research what the lead times are for magazines, if you did that you would’ve found out I shot all of my covers last year. Instead your first reaction is to hop on here and spew negativity, do better Megan [sic],” she wrote.

Kelly recently signed a deal to bring her eponymous podcast over to SiriusXM, where she’ll host two hours a day, and has been racking up the controversial headlines in the weeks since. Last week, she said the media over-hyped the Capitol riot that left five dead in early January.