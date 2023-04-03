Apple Original Films has announced that Ridley Scott’s upcoming historical epic “Napoleon” will have an exclusive theatrical release partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment on Wednesday, November 22, before streaming globally on Apple TV+. They haven’t announced a streaming date yet but we suspect it will be around Christmas. You can get your first look at the epic above.

Directed by the unstoppable Scott, working from a script by his “All the Money in the World” screenwriter David Scarpa, and starring Joaquin Phoenix in the title role as the French military leader, “Napoleon” is described in the official synopsis as “an original and personal look at Napoleon’s origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine, played by Vanessa Kirby.” According to the same synopsis, the film captures Napoleon’s “famous battles, relentless ambition and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary.” The film also stars Tahar Rahim, Ben Miles, Ludivine Sagnier and Paul Rhys.

This is another bold move into theatrical releasing from Apple Original Films. They recently announced that “Killers of the Flower Moon,” an upcoming historical thriller from Martin Scorsese that stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, will have a limited release in early October followed by a wide release on October 20 from Paramount Pictures. And we’re betting Apple is making sure they have a solid partner for “Argylle,” Matthew Vaughn’s upcoming spy blockbuster starring Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson, before making any announcements about its release (it’s still tentatively a 2023 project).

The theatrical release of “Napoleon” will also undoubtedly give the movie some much-needed awards season juice. Apple won the Best Picture Oscar for “CODA” but that was an acquisition; this year they could have their own, homegrown movies in the running for the top prize.