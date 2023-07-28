NASA+ Streaming Service on the Launch Pad for Late 2023

NASA has its own streaming service, NASA+, on the way. It’s due to arrive later in 2023 and will be a no-cost, ad-free platform featuring live event coverage as well as original video series.

You’ll be able to access NASA+ via the NASA app (available on iOS and Android) as well as via Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV and on the web.

“We’re putting space on demand and at your fingertips with NASA’s new streaming platform,” said Marc Etkind, associate administrator at NASA. “Transforming our digital presence will help us better tell the stories of how NASA explores the unknown in air and space, inspires through discovery, and innovates for the benefit of humanity.”

NASA will also be revamping its websites and updating its official app. These offerings will provide modern interfaces with which to access all of the agency’s public-facing content on missions, climate data, research and more. You can learn additional details via NASA’s media advisory on these new releases. You can also check out the beta version of NASA’s new flagship site, which is live right now.

“Our vision is to inspire humanity through a unified, world-class NASA web experience,” said Jeff Seaton, chief information officer at the agency’s headquarters. “NASA’s legacy footprint presents an opportunity to dramatically improve the user experience for the public we serve. Modernizing our main websites from a technology standpoint and streamlining how the public engages with our content online are critical first steps in making our agency’s information more accessible, discoverable, and secure.”

Viewers should not confuse NASA+ with other streaming apps such as Paramount+, which also features space-based filmography in the form of “Transformers: Dark of the Moon,” a movie positing that the moon landing was not accurately depicted by the U.S. government. Disney+ also has space-facing content, albeit, again, distinct from the kind NASA offers.

NASA did not provide additional details regarding specific release window timing or what additional content might be available on the streaming platform.