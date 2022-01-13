Asa Butterfield and Natalia Dyer to Star in Horror Film ‘All Fun and Games’ for AGBO

“Sex Education” star Asa Butterfield and “Stranger Things” actress Natalia Dyer will star together in “All Fun and Games,” a high concept horror thriller produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and producer and financier Anton.

Ari Costa, who worked on both “Extraction” and “Avengers: Endgame,” will co-direct “All Fun and Games” with Eren Celeboglu in their directorial debut. The two co-wrote the script based on an original spec script from JJ Braider that AGBO acquired in an auction.

Perhaps capitalizing on the success of “Squid Game,” “All Fun and Games” follows a group of siblings who find themselves embedded in a series of kids’ games with a demonic twist, games such as Flashlight Tag, Hangman, Simon Says and more, and how sometimes kids can take those games too far.

Principal photography will begin at the end of March.

Producers on the film include Anton’s Sebastien Raybaud and John Zois, as well as AGBO’s Kassee Whiting. Serving as executive producers are AGBO’s Anthony and Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot and Anton’s Holly Hubsher.

“It has been a great experience developing this project with Eren and Ari and we could not be more excited to continue the journey with them on their first feature,” Anton’s John Zois said. “Asa and Natalia are perfect for the film and with the guidance of Joe, Anthony and AGBO, there is no question this is going to be a fan favorite.”

The film is fully financed by Anton, with the company’s Cecile Gaget overseeing worldwide sales and introducing the project to buyers at next month’s 2022 Berlin European Film Market (EFM). Anton and CAA Media Finance are co-representing domestic rights. AGBO will also release “All Fun and Games” through its indie film banner “Gozie Agbo,” which also includes the upcoming “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once” and “The Legend of Ochi,” both with A24.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Sebastian, John, and the entire Anton team on this visionary horror-thriller,” AGBO’s Anthony and Joe Russo said. “Through Gozie Agbo, we strive to mentor and cultivate daring new voices; Ari and Eren are the epitome of next-generation filmmakers. We’ve had the privilege of watching Ari grow in all facets of filmmaking through our work together over the years and, most recently, at AGBO. We are so proud to support him and Eren in their feature directorial debuts.”

Asa Butterfield also stars in the upcoming “Curs>r” for Netflix, another high concept horror movie which Anton also produced and sold in a big deal out of Cannes last year.

Dyer will next be seen in the upcoming fourth season of “Stranger Things” on Netflix.