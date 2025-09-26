Natalie Dormer Donates Entire ‘The Lady’ Salary Due to Sarah Ferguson’s ‘Inexcusable’ Ties to Jeffrey Epstein

The actress plays the Duchess of York in the upcoming ITVX drama, but will no longer be promoting the show after the royal allegedly called the late child sex trafficker a “supreme friend”

JD Knapp
Natalie Dormer, Sarah Ferguson
Natalie Dormer, Sarah Ferguson (Kyle Alexander/Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Natalie Dormer will not be promoting her upcoming ITVX drama “The Lady” due to her character and real-life royal Sarah Ferguson’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein, TheWrap has learned.

Additionally, the “Game of Thrones” actress has donated her entire salary for the show to children’s charities after leaked emails from the Duchess of York reveal she allegedly once called the late pedophile and sex trafficker a “supreme friend.” 

“When I agreed to take the role in ‘The Lady,’ I knew portraying the script’s Sarah Ferguson would require nuance. People are layered, their journeys are full of highs and lows, and as an actor, my job is to lean into those elements and bring them to life with honesty and empathy,” Dormer said in a Friday statement. “Since completing the project, new information has come to light that makes it impossible for me to reconcile my values with Sarah Ferguson’s behavior, which I believe is inexcusable. For that reason, I will not be taking part in the promotion of the project.”

She continued, “In keeping with my commitment to the well-being of children, I have donated my entire salary from this project to the National Association for People Abused in Childhood (NAPAC) and the Centre of Expertise on Child Sexual Abuse (hosted by Barnardo’s).”

“My decision is not a reflection of my experience working with Left Bank Pictures,” Dormer concluded. “They are an extraordinary company to collaborate with and I’m grateful for the time we spent together.”

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife has been dropped as an ambassador to seven charities in the days since the Mail on Sunday and Sun published a 2011 email, in which she allegedly wrote: “You have always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family.”

“This email was sent in the context of advice the duchess was given to try to assuage Epstein and his threats,” Ferguson’s team previously told the BBC, perhaps hinting at past blackmail.

Notably, in a March 2011 interview with the Evening Standard, Fergie publicly apologized for giving Epstein £15,000: “I abhor pedophilia and any sexual abuse of children and know that this was a gigantic error of judgment on my behalf. I am just so contrite I cannot say. Whenever I can, I will repay the money and have nothing ever to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again.”

The four-part series is described as a partly fictionalized drama based on true events. Mia McKenna-Bruce also stars as former royal dresser and convicted murderer Jane Andrews, alongside co-stars Ed Speleers, Philip Glenister, Claire Skinner, Laura Aikman, Ophelia Lovibond, Mark Stanley, Daniel Ryan and Sean Teale.

Variety was first to report the news.

