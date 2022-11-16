Natalie Morales will uncover two brutal murders that took place in a snowy ski town in “48 Hours: Last Seen in Breckenridge.”

The episode will dive deep into the murders of Annette Schnee and Bobbie Jo Oberholtzer, young women who went missing on the same night in 1982 and were linked together by unlikely evidence — an orange sock. Their murders came as shock to the Colorado resort town, which is known as a destination for tourists to unwind, ski, hike and take in Breckenridge’s picturesque views.

“48 Hours: Last Seen in Breckenridge” marks Morales’s investigative debut. She has previously contributed to “48 Hours” but here provides her first in-depth reporting for CBS News.

“The ’48 Hours’ team is at the top of their game and the best in the business of true-crime reporting,” Morales says. “It has been a dream working with the 48 HOURS family and on this story, which has so many unusual twists and turns.”

You can watch the preview here.

“48 Hours: Last Seen in Breckenridge” premieres Saturday, Nov. 19 at 10 p.m./9 p.m. CT on CBS and will stream on Paramount+.