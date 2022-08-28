Natalie Portman’s “Lady in the Lake” halted production in Baltimore Friday afternoon after threats to producers, Baltimore’s Fox 5 News reported Saturday.

According to Baltimore police, several people threatened producers of the Apple TV+ series and tried to extort them for money.

Chakia Fennoy, a spokeswoman for the Baltimore Police Department, told Fox 5 News that the crew was filming on the 200 block of Park Avenue downtown around 4 p.m. when several people approached producers on set and threatened to return and shoot someone if the production did not stop filming.

Police said the group noted that no violence would occur if the group was paid, although it was not revealed if a sum of money was discussed.

Filming stopped following the incident and the production reportedly scouted for another location. It is unclear if Portman or Moses Ingram, who also stars in the series, were present during the incident.

The Baltimore Police and Portman representative did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

An adaptation of Laura Lippman’s New York Times bestselling novel of the same name, “Lady in the Lake” centers on housewife Maddie Schwartz (Portman), who is pushed to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist following an unsolved murder in 1960s Baltimore.

Moses Ingram, “Obi-Wan Kenobi” star and Baltimore native, recently joined the project after Lupita Nyong’o dropped out of the show. Ingram plays Cleo Sherwood, a dedicated mother juggling several jobs, who crosses paths with Maddie.

Alma Har’el and Portman serve as executive producers and the series is produced by Crazyrose and Bad Wolf America.