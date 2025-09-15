Nate Bargatze Opens Emmys by Mocking ‘Severance,’ CBS and Other Shows With Viral ‘SNL’ Sketch Reprisal

Nate Bargatze started the 2025 Emmys by joining Bowen Yang, Mickey Day and James Austin Johnson in a new take on his beloved “Saturday Night Live” sketch. However, instead of playing George Washington, the comedian played the inventor of television, Philo T. Farnsworth.

If you’re not familiar, Bargatze has played Washington both times he hosted “SNL.” The sketch always relies on the same joke: as Washington’s men adoringly look up to their leader, Washington tells them all the ways America is going to be great. But instead of talking about freedom, Bargatze’s Washington is more interested in obscure Americanisms that make little sense, like abandoning the metric system or why a sport with minimal kicking is called football. The comedian’s Emmys opener followed the same format because why fix what isn’t broken?

“What we create here will one day bring the world shows that inform and educate, shows that make us laugh and cry,” Bargatze said. “Shows about people who, when they go to work, they switch to different people in their brains who all remember what happens at work.”

Play video

“Severance” wasn’t the only nominee Bargatze mocked. “The Bear” also received some heat.

“There will be awards for all types of shows, gripping dramas like ‘The Pitt,’ a heartbreaking look at the emotional toll of trauma. Shows like ‘The Bear,’ a heartbreaking look at the emotional toll of trauma,” Bargatze said.

“That sounds like a drama, sir,” Yang said.

“And yet it is not,” Bargatze shot back.

The group also roasted CBS, the broadcaster of this year’s awards show, calling it the “Caucasian Broadcast System.” They also joked that the History Channel was for aliens and slipped in some choice jabs about streaming.

“What’s streaming, sir?” Day asked.

“A new way for companies to make money,” Bargatze’s Philo T Farnsworth said.

Once Bargatze started the show in earnest, he did so with this signature self-deprecating humor. “It’s not a it’s not a big one, like 75 or 80, but it’s the one they gave me,” Bargatze said. “I’m so excited to be here. All you guys have worked so hard to get here. I mean, it is confusing too, because it’s like Reba McEntire so it feels like the Grammys. Cate Blanchett talking about the Oscars. It’s crazy. Tina Fey, I thought they should have had her host.”