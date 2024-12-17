National Film Registry Adds ‘The Social Network,’ ‘No Country for Old Men,’ ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ and More

The 2024 selections range from Oscar-winning dramas to landmark horror films

"The Social Network" (Credit: Sony Pictures)
Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

David Fincher’s “The Social Network,” sci-fi classic “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan,” groundbreaking horror film “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” and Eddie Murphy’s “Beverly Hills Cop” are among the 25 films selected by the Library of Congress National Film Registry for 2024. These films will be added due to their cultural, historic or aesthetic importance to preserve the nation’s film heritage, and range from silent films to family features.

“The National Film Registry now includes 900 titles, and what’s remarkable to me is that every year when the board talks about films and their significance, we find new titles to consider,” TCM host and film historian Jacqueline Stewart said in a statement. “The wealth of American film history is sometimes rather overwhelming, and people often wonder: how do you recommend this film or that film? It’s through a lot of research, conversation and discussion, and it’s through a commitment to showing the true diversity of filmmaking.”

She continued, “I’m thrilled that we recognize student films and independent films, animation, documentary and experimental works, as well as feature length narrative drama, comedy, horror and science fiction on the registry this year.”

See the complete list of movies, below:

Films Selected for the 2024 National Film Registry

(chronological order)

  • Annabelle Serpentine Dance (1895)
  • KoKo’s Earth Control (1928)
  • Angels with Dirty Faces (1938)
  • Pride of the Yankees (1942)
  • Invaders from Mars (1953)
  • The Miracle Worker (1962)
  • The Chelsea Girls (1966)
  • Ganja and Hess (1973)
  • The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)
  • Uptown Saturday Night (1974)
  • Zora Lathan Student Films (1975-76)
  • Up in Smoke (1978)
  • Will (1981)
  • Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan (1982)
  • Beverly Hills Cop (1984)
  • Dirty Dancing (1987)
  • Common Threads: Stories from the Quilt (1989)
  • Powwow Highway (1989)
  • My Own Private Idaho (1991)
  • American Me (1992)
  • Mi Familia (1995)
  • Compensation (1999)
  • Spy Kids (2001)
  • No Country for Old Men (2007)
  • The Social Network (2010)
