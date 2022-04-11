The “National Treasure” Disney+ series will feature a familiar face.

Disney announced on Monday that Justin Bartha will reprise his role as Riley Poole from the two “National Treasure” films in the TV series, albeit in a guest starring capacity.

The upcoming live-action “National Treasure” TV series expands the franchise that was first introduced in the 2004 film starring Nicolas Cage as history buff and amateur adventurer Benjamin Gates. Cage and the main cast returned for the 2007 sequel “National Treasure: The Book of Secrets,” which found them embarking on another adventure tied to U.S. history.

The Disney+ series centers on Jess (Lisette Alexis), a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family’s mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

Bartha’s character Riley Poole was essentially the sidekick/comic relief in the films, serving as Ben’s computer expert and friend who is frequently confused by Ben’s ramblings about historical factoids.

Bartha is also known for starring in “The Hangover” trilogy and is repped by CAA, MGMT. Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein.

As previously announced, the series also stars multiple award-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones (“Ocean’s Twelve”) as Billie, a badass billionaire, black-market antiquities expert and treasure hunter who lives by her own code; Zuri Reed (“Flatbush Misdemeanors”) as Tasha, Jess’ ride-or-die friend who joins the treasure hunt but is forced to reevaluate her belief system to help her best friend; Jordan Rodrigues (“Lady Bird”) as Ethan, Jess’ childhood best friend who has loved her since the day they met; Antonio Cipriano (“Jagged Little Pill” on Broadway) as Oren, a loveable but self-obsessed goofball with an encyclopedic knowledge of conspiracy theories that attempts to win back Tasha’s affections; Jake Austin Walker (“Rectify”) as Liam, a swoon-worthy struggling musician, with a permanent chip on his shoulder, who comes from a long line of treasure hunters. Jess recruits her friends to help uncover the truth about her parents and their connection to the treasure. Lyndon Smith (“Parenthood”) stars as FBI Agent Ross, who assists in the quest.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed executive produce the series alongside Rick Muirragui, who also serves as a writer. Jon Turteltaub is also an executive producer. Mira Nair is directing and executive producing.

A Disney Branded Television series, “National Treasure” is produced by ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios. Production is underway in Baton Rouge.