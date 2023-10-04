National Association of Theater Owners, Cinema Foundation Elect New Top leaders

The National Association of Theater Owners’ executive board has elected B&B Theaters President/CEO Bob Bagby as its new chair during its annual board meeting in Beverly Hills, with Harkins Theaters President/CEO Mike Bowers serving as vice chair.

In addition, Santikos Entertainment CEO Tim Handren has been elected as chair of NATO’s nonprofit offshoot The Cinema Foundation, with Salt Lake Film Society’s Tori A. Baker elected as vice chair.

Bob Bagby is the son of B&B Theaters co-founder Sterling Bagby and oversees the largest family owned and operated theater chain in the country. Based in Kansas City, the chain will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year. Bagby succeeds outgoing NATO chairman Rolando Rodriguez, who last year retired as president/CEO of Marcus Theatres.

“I grew up in the movie theater business,” says Bagby. “When I was starting out, our family had only 17 screens, and now we’re the largest family-run cinema chain with more than 500 screens, so I have a unique perspective on all sides of the business. It’s an honor for me to represent the dedicated and hard-working people of cinemas across the globe and I look forward to serving the interests of our industry as we continue to bring the magic of the movies to the world.”

Mike Bowers has been involved in the movie theater business for 35 years, with the last 30 being spent at the Scottsdale-based Harkins Theaters.

“Bob Bagby is one of those people whose optimistic vision and positivity are contagious, and Mike Bowers’ passion for the industry and strategic insights are well-known,” says NATO President & CEO Michael O’Leary. “It’s a pleasure to work with these innovative leaders with decades of experience between them, and I am confident they will help steer our great industry to even greater heights.”

Tim Handren is CEO of the regional chain Santikos, which is based in San Antonio and operates 27 locations in the southeast U.S. He has also previously served as the COO of USAA, a strategic advisor for dozens of companies, and as the mayor of Boerne, Texas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tori Baker is the President and CEO of the Salt Lake Film Society (SLFS) and

cofounded the National Arthouse PSA Project, the technology platform @homeArts, and MAST (Media Accelerator Studio). She and Handren will oversee the growth of The Cinema Foundation, which was established by NATO in 2022 to develop programs to promote and advance the movie theater industry.

“Both Tim and Tori have a unique understanding of the cultural and economic impact of movie theaters and their importance to the communities at large,” says The Cinema Foundation Executive Director Bryan Braunlich. “Along with the other Board members, Tim and Tori will help lead The Cinema Foundation in its mission to advance the future of the moviegoing experience.”