‘Nautilus’ Release Schedule: When to Watch New Episodes of AMC’s Submarine Adventure Series

“Nautilus” finally lands in the U.S. on AMC after premiering in the UK in 2024.

The series, which was originally developed for Disney+ before being dropped, explores the origin story of Captain Nemo – the iconic voyager from Jules Verne stories like “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.” “Nautilus” puts the captain in a hair-raising escape from a penal colony with a crew of prisons and a prototype sub.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to tune in for the first season of AMC’s “Nautilus.”

When does “Nautilus” Season 1 come out?

The first season of “Nautilus” drops on Sunday, June 29.

How can I watch “Nautilus” Season 1?

“Nautilus” Season 1 airs Sunday nights and will be available on AMC. The episodes will also be up for streaming on AMC+.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

The first season of “Nautilus” debuts and ends with paired episode but the bulk of the series will drop weekly on AMC and be available to stream on AMC+. Here is the full rundown:

Episode 1 – June 29

Episode 2 – June 29

Episode 3 – July 4

Episode 4 – July 11

Episode 5 – July 18

Episode 6 – July 25

Episode 7 – Aug. 1

Episode 8 – Aug. 8

Episode 9 – Aug. 15

Episode 10 – Aug. 15

What is “Nautilus” Season 1 about?

The series follows the legendary Captain Nemo who was made famous in the Jules Verne stories “Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea” and “The Mysterious Island.” The series serves as an origin story that finds Nemo breaking out of a penal colony with a crew of pirates on a prototype submarine titularly called The Nautilus.

Who is in “Nautilus” Season 1?

“Nautilus” stars Shazad Latif as Captain Nemo. He is joined by Georgia Flood, Luke Arnold, Céline Menville, Kayden Price, Jacob Collins-Levy, Benedict Hardie, and Arlo Green.

Watch the trailer: