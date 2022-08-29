Naveen Andrews Joins ‘The Cleaning Lady’ as Series Regular

Emmy-nominated actor Naveen Andrews (“The Dropout”) has joined “The Cleaning Lady” as a series regular ahead of its second season premiere on Fox on Sept. 19.

Andrews will play Robert Kamdar, Nadia’s (Eva De Dominici) charismatic ex-lover, who is intent on driving a wedge between her and Arman (Adan Canto). Standing to lose everything, Arman has to fight to keep his world — and his dignity — intact as he attempts to rebuild his life.

Season 2 of “The Cleaning Lady” picks up with Thony (Élodie Yung) desperately trying to find her son, Luca (Sebastien & Valentino LaSalle), after he was kidnapped by his father, Marco (Ivan Shaw). With nowhere else to turn, she enlists the help of FBI Agent Garrett Miller (Oliver Hudson) to track him down before they leave the country. Meanwhile, an incident involving Chris (Sean Lew) forces Fiona (Martha Millan) to shield her son by any means necessary.

The series’ upcoming season continues to examine the plight of undocumented immigrants and their difficulties accessing vital health care and resources. Galvanized by the many roadblocks Thony faced while searching for a treatment to save her son, she will utilize her expertise as a doctor to find ways to help her underserved community. However, as Thony continues to entwine her business undertakings with Arman, she once again crosses the moral line into the dark underbelly of Las Vegas.

“The Cleaning Lady” Season 1 ranked among the 2021-2022 Season’s Top 5 new broadcast dramas and delivered the No. 1 largest total multiplatform audience for a new Fox show last season. Its debut episode (12.9 million multiplatform viewers) was the network’s most-watched drama debut in two years, as well as the most-streamed Fox debut on Hulu in network history.

The series also stars Faith Bryant as Jaz, and guest stars this season include Chelsea Frei (“The Moodys”) and Liza Weil (“How to Get Away With Murder”).

Andrews co-starred in the limited series “The Dropout,” alongside Amanda Seyfried. He also starred in “Sense8,” which was written, directed and produced by the Wachowskis. Andrews appeared alongside Naomi Watts in the film “Diana,” in which he played Princess Diana’s lover, Hasnat Khan. Andrews is perhaps best known for his featured roles in the smash hit, “Lost,” which garnered him an Emmy nomination, as well as the classic movie “The English Patient.”

Based on the original Argentine series and produced by Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment, the series is developed by Miranda Kwok (“The 100”), who serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Melissa Carter (“Queen Sugar”). Shay Mitchell (“You,” “Pretty Little Liars”), David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez are also executive producers.