NBC’s “Dateline” was the most-watched newsmagazine of the 3rd quarter of 2023, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The Lester Holt-hosted program secured over 66 million total viewers, according to Nielsen figures. The true-crime franchise also logged over 31 billion minutes across NBC’s linear channel, broadcast syndication and digital platforms, including the show’s 24/7 streaming network.

In the second quarter of 2023, “Dateline” drew in over 90.1 million total viewers and logged over 39.6 billion minutes across all platforms. The last two quarters have been the show’s best on record, for digital.

Friday airings of “Dateline” also scored wins across all typical ratings categories in the second quarter, scoring an average total viewership of 2.496 million, according to Nielsen. The NBC program also secured wins across key demographics as “Dateline” received an average of 506,000 viewers among adults 25-54, while “20/20” averaged 471,000 viewers.

“Dateline” is currently pacing to deliver 190 million video starts across digital platforms, which is up 80% when compared to the previous year.

The program’s showcast, which delivers “Dateline” broadcasts in a podcast format, also saw success for the franchise, boasting more than 90 million downloads. While this sits within the show’s top three quarters on record, it is down from the previous quarter, which saw 100 million downloads. Regardless, the showcast remains the top true-crime podcast according to Podtrac.

NBC will also be launching a new true-crime podcast, “Murder in Apartment 12” featuring “Dateline” correspondent Keith Morrison, which is set to debut Tuesday, Sept. 26.

“Dateline” is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history, currently in its 31st season. The show features correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison, and Dennis Murphy. David Corvo serves as the senior executive producer while Liz Cole is the show’s executive producer.

Airing Fridays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 7 p.m. ET across NBC and cable and in broadcast syndication, “Dateline” can also be found on Peacock’s Dateline 24/7 channel. The show’s streaming network can also be accessed on Roku, TuneIn, and Xumo.